Jordan Spieth forced to go lefty at 2024 Valspar Championship after tee shot snags near tree

The 2024 Valspar Championship is proving to be a challenge for most golfers, especially in inclement weather conditions. Jordan Spieth also found himself in a spot of trouble during the second round of the tournament, after his ball fell into a rather impossible position.

On the second hole of the second round, Jordan Spieth's ball went and landed on the base of a tree. Spieth found himself in a rather impossible spot, and could not do anything but take the shot left-handed. Spieth clearly did not want to go ahead with the shot, but was left with no other option.

Spieth did manage to salvage the hole, and ended up with just a bogey on the same. Speith has had a tough 2024 season so far, as he got cut from the Players Championship and disqualified from the Genesis Open.

The second round at the Valspar Championship has not been an easy one, since the course is experiencing light showers, wet greens and low temperatures.

Kevin Streelman is currently leading the tournament after finishing his round, but Chandler Phillips, Justin Thomas, Adam Svensson and Peter Malanti are also in the mix to finish at the top of the leaderboard after the second day.

Exploring the projected cutline for the 2024 Valspar Championship

The expected cutline for the 2024 Valspar Championship as projected by the PGA Tour is even. Last year the cutline for the event was +1, but the competition has grown tougher this year. Jordan Spieth currently sits below the projected cut line for the Valspar Championship.

The tournament field has also increased from 144 to 154 to give new PGA Tour players a longer exposure to playing.

Kevin Streelman took the lead at the end of the first day, with a bogey-free round and a round of seven under 64. The front players have remained the same since the first round, with Malanti and Svensson also finishing near the top of the leaderboard on day 1.

The tournament has faced its fair share of difficulty, as the first round of the event was suspended at 7:46 pm ET due to darkness. Now, with poor weather conditions on day 2, the preferred lies rule has been put into effect.