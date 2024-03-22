When will Kevin Streelman tee off on Friday at the 2024 Valspar Championship? Day 1 leader’s tee time explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship ended with Kevin Streelman in the lead. The 45-year-old American shot a bogey-free round of 7-under 64 at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor. He carded seven birdies to take him to the top of the leaderboard on Thursday. He led over second-placed Kevin Roy when play was suspended due to darkness.

Streelman will resume his Valspar Championship outing on Friday at 7:57 am ET. Richy Werenski and Carl Yuan will join him on the first tee. The leader will follow the grouping of Austin Cook, Beau Hossler and Justin Lower. Having started strong at the event, the 2x PGA Tour winner will be eyeing to maintain his lead in round 2.

It is pertinent to note that Streelman has had a forgettable start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. For the unversed, Round 1 of the Valspar Championship is the first time the veteran golfer took the lead this season. Before this, he failed to make the cuts at four of the six events he started.

Notably, he injured his back and withdrew during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open in February and stayed out the rest of the month. His best result so far came in the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished T32.

Coming off the back of a missed cut in The Players Championship last week, Streelman wasn’t even a longshot favorite for the Valspar Championship. However, he is currently leading the $8,400,000 prized competition.

2024 Valspar Championship round 2 tee times

The 2024 Valspar Championship round 2 will begin at 7:35 am ET with Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater and Tyson Alexander on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the Valspar Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

7:35 am - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

7:46 am - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

7:57 am - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

8:08 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

8:19 am - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

8:30 am - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee

8:41 am - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

8:52 am - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

9:03 am - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

9:14 am - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

9:25 am - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

9:36 am - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

9:47 am - Parl Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik

12:50 pm - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

1:01 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

1:12 pm - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

1:23 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

1:34 pm - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

1:45 pm - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

1:56 pm - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

2:07 pm - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

2:18 pm - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

2:29 pm - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

2:40 pm - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

2:51 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

3:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

10th tee

7:40 am - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

7:51 am - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

8:02 am - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

8:13 am - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

8:24 am - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

8:35 am - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

8:46 am - Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8:57 am - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

9:08 am - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

9:19 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

9:30 am - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

9:41 am - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

9:52 am - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

12:45 pm - Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

12:56 pm - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

1:07 pm - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

1:18 pm - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

1:29 pm - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

1:40 pm - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

1:51 pm - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

2:02 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

2:13 pm - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

2:24 pm - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

2:35 pm - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

2:46 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

2:57 pm - David Bradshaw, Greg Koch

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship will be updated soon.