PGA Tour 2024 Schedule: Major events, dates, when does it start, and more

The PGA Tour 2024 schedule has been officially released. Golf fans can't wait to see what the 2024 season has in store, with major events, significant dates, and a slew of exciting tournaments on the schedule.
PGA Tour 2024 Schedule: Dates and Venue
The PGA Tour 2024 season promises to be an exciting ride for golf fans all over the world. The stage is set for some spectacular moments on the greens, with a crowded calendar involving prominent tournaments and iconic courses. Following is the complete list of PGA Tour 2024:
January
- January 4-7: The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii
- January 11-14: Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii
- January 18-21: The American Express, La Quinta, California
- January 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California.
February
- February 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California
- February 8-11: WM Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona
- February 15-18: The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, California
- February 22-25: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico
- February 28-March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
March
- March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Florida
- March 7-10: Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
- March 14-17: The Players, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- March 21-24: Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Florida
- March 28-31: Texas Children's Houston Open, Houston, Texas
April
- April 4-7: Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas
- April 11-14: Masters Tournament, Augusta, Georgia
- April 18-21: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- April 18-21: Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, Louisiana
May
- May 2-5: AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas
- May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina
- May 9-12: Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- May 16-19: PGA Championship, Louisville, Kentucky
- May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
June
- May 30-June 2: RBC Canadian Open, Canada
- June 6-9: Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio
- June 13-16: US Open, Pinehurst, North Carolina
- June 20-23: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut
- June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Michigan
July
- July 4-7: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Illinois
- July 11-14: Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland
- July 11-14: Event, TBD
- July 18-21: The Open, Troon, Scotland
- July 18-21: Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California
- July 25-28: 3M Open, Blaine, Minnesota
August
- August 1-4: Men's Olympic Golf, Paris, France
- August 8-11: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina
- August 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tennessee
- August 22-25: BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colorado
- August 29-September 1: Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia
Fall Schedule
- September 12-15: Fortinet Championship, Napa, California
- September 19-22: Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Mississippi
- September 26-29: Presidents Cup (Royal Montreal), Quebec, Canada
- October 3-6: Black Desert Championship, Midway, Utah
- October 17-20: Shriners Children's Open, Las Vegas, Nevada
- October 23-26: Zozo Championship, Chiba, Japan
- November 7-10: World Wide Technology Championship, Los Cabos, Mexico
- November 14-17: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Southampton Parish, Bermuda
- November 21-24: The RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Georgia
- December 5-8: Hero World Challenge, Albany, Bahamas
- December 13-15: Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Florida
- December 21-22: PNC Championship, Orlando, Florida
Golf fans, mark your calendars for an action-packed PGA Tour 2024 season!
