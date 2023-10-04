PGA Tour 2024 Schedule: Major events, dates, when does it start, and more

The PGA Tour 2024 schedule has been officially released. Golf fans can't wait to see what the 2024 season has in store, with major events, significant dates, and a slew of exciting tournaments on the schedule.

PGA Tour 2024 Schedule: Dates and Venue

The PGA Tour 2024 season promises to be an exciting ride for golf fans all over the world. The stage is set for some spectacular moments on the greens, with a crowded calendar involving prominent tournaments and iconic courses. Following is the complete list of PGA Tour 2024:

January

January 4-7: The Sentry, Kapalua, Hawaii

January 11-14: Sony Open in Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii

January 18-21: The American Express, La Quinta, California

January 24-27: Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California.

February

February 1-4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California

February 8-11: WM Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona

February 15-18: The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, California

February 22-25: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico

February 28-March 3: The Classic in The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

March

March 7-10: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Orlando, Florida

March 7-10: Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 14-17: The Players, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

March 21-24: Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Florida

March 28-31: Texas Children's Houston Open, Houston, Texas

April

April 4-7: Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas

April 11-14: Masters Tournament, Augusta, Georgia

April 18-21: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

April 18-21: Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 25-28: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Avondale, Louisiana

May

May 2-5: AT&T Byron Nelson, Dallas, Texas

May 9-12: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 9-12: Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

May 16-19: PGA Championship, Louisville, Kentucky

May 23-26: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

June

May 30-June 2: RBC Canadian Open, Canada

June 6-9: Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio

June 13-16: US Open, Pinehurst, North Carolina

June 20-23: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut

June 27-30: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Michigan

July

July 4-7: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Illinois

July 11-14: Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland

July 11-14: Event, TBD

July 18-21: The Open, Troon, Scotland

July 18-21: Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California

July 25-28: 3M Open, Blaine, Minnesota

August

August 1-4: Men's Olympic Golf, Paris, France

August 8-11: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 15-18: FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tennessee

August 22-25: BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colorado

August 29-September 1: Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia

Fall Schedule

September 12-15: Fortinet Championship, Napa, California

September 19-22: Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Mississippi

September 26-29: Presidents Cup (Royal Montreal), Quebec, Canada

October 3-6: Black Desert Championship, Midway, Utah

October 17-20: Shriners Children's Open, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 23-26: Zozo Championship, Chiba, Japan

November 7-10: World Wide Technology Championship, Los Cabos, Mexico

November 14-17: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Southampton Parish, Bermuda

November 21-24: The RSM Classic, St. Simons Island, Georgia

December 5-8: Hero World Challenge, Albany, Bahamas

December 13-15: Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Florida

December 21-22: PNC Championship, Orlando, Florida

Golf fans, mark your calendars for an action-packed PGA Tour 2024 season!