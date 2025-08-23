Jordan Spieth should ignore this bum" - Fans react to Robert Garrigus taking a jibe at the 3x Major winner

Robert Garrigus has sparked controversy after taking a shot at Jordan Spieth while criticizing the PGA Tour’s newly released 2026 schedule. The 47-year-old argued that non-star players were being left out, pointing to Spieth’s sponsor exemptions as an example.In an interview with Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Garrigus took an aim at Spieth while questioning the PGA Tour.“So, does that mean one more sponsor invite for Jordan Spieth? Tell Spieth I’ll play him for any amount he wants. I win, I get his five invites to the signature events,” said Garrigus.The remarks were shared by NUCLR Golf on X, where fans quickly defended the three-time major winner. One bluntly replied,&quot;Jordan Spieth should ignore this bum&quot;Another fan slammed Garrigus’ comments, writing:&quot;What a dumb take. Jordan Spieth was the face of the tour for a while and has done a tremendous amount of interviews, autograph signing, charity and has built a tremendous fan base. The sponsors want him there, Garrigus can blame himself for not getting invites, but Spieth deserves everything he’s ever gotten and then some. He’s a great ambassador to the game as well. Boo hoo if you don’t get invites, be better not bitter.&quot;Some sided with Spieth’s consistency, with one user stating,&quot;Instead of complaining about Jordan and his sponsor invites maybe Robert should focus on his game and qualifying for a few more tournament starts. Just a thought, if you win you keep playing. You’re in the big boy league, act like it.&quot;However, not all responses were supportive. One mocked Spieth, writing:&quot;Not Spieth. He’s allergic to winning.&quot;While another questioned what value Spieth would even gain by accepting Garrigus’ wager, saying:&quot;Robert has nothing to lose. What does Spieth get of greater value to playing for $125m that he can offer as a bet?&quot; one added.Screenshot of fan reactions to NUCLR Golf's post on XThe debate comes as the PGA Tour expands its signature events from eight to nine in 2026, including a return to Trump Doral. These limited-field tournaments carry bigger purses and FedEx Cup points, with entry typically reserved for the top 70 players.Critics like Garrigus believe that sponsor exemptions, such as the five Spieth received in 2025, take away from the merit-based system. They argue that these invites give players a chance to earn FedEx Cup points, which can influence playoff qualification.How has Jordan Spieth played in the 2025 season?Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner with 13 PGA Tour titles, has struggled to return to his winning ways. His last victory came in 2022 at the RBC Heritage, and since then, he has been unable to add to his tally. In 2025, Spieth has played 19 events without a win, recording four top-10 finishes and eight top-25s. He also missed two cuts and withdrew once. Currently, he sits 54th in the FedEx Cup standings and 51st in the Official World Golf Ranking.His results this season include:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T69 (E)WM Phoenix Open – T4 (-16)The Genesis Invitational – CUT (+6)Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T9 (-14)THE PLAYERS Championship – 59 (+4)Valspar Championship – T28 (-2)Valero Texas Open – T12 (-3)Masters Tournament – T14 (-3)RBC Heritage – T18 (-9)THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 4 (-19)Truist Championship – T34 (-4)PGA Championship – CUT (+2)Charles Schwab Challenge – T36 (-2)the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T7 (-1)U.S. Open – T23 (+8)Travelers Championship – W/DThe Open Championship – T40 (-2)Wyndham Championship – T31 (-7)FedEx St. Jude Championship – T38 (-3)