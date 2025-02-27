Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald among other big name golfers who are injured ahead of the 2025 Cognizant Classic 

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is the next big upcoming tournament on the PGA Tour. The tournament will be played from Thursday, 27th February, to Sunday, March 2nd. The tournament will also feature some of the biggest names in the sport of golf.
However, some big names have sustained injuries ahead of this tournament. Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald are two big names among a list of injured golfers for the 2025 Cognizant Classic. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Golf Injury Report compiled a list of injured golfers. Here is a look at them:
- Jordan Spieth P (Wrist)
- Taylor Montgomery P (Shoulders)
- Seamus Power P (Back)
- Luke Donald Q (Back)
- Brandt Snedeker P (Chest)
You can check Golf Injury Report's tweet below:
Other than these injuries, golfers like Brendon Todd Chris Kirk, and Lee Hodges have also withdrawn from the 2025 Cognizant Classic. This PGA Tour event will be played at the PGA National Members Club in Florida, and the tournament has a purse of $9,200,000.
A look at the full field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic
Here is a detailed list of all the golfers who are set to compete in this week's Cognizant Classic:
- An, Byeong Hun
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Campbell, Brian
- Campos, Rafael
- Capan III, Frankie
- Castillo, Ricky
- Cauley, Bud
- Chandler, Will
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Pierceson
- Cummins, Quade
- Dahmen, Joel
- Del Solar, Cristobal
- Dickson, Taylor
- Donald, Luke
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Henley, Russell
- Hicks, Justin
- Higgs, Harry
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Horschel, Billy
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Kohles, Ben
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lashley, Nate
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Manassero, Matteo
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCarty, Matt
- McGreevy, Max
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Mullinax, Trey
- Nørgaard, Niklas
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Victor
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Polland, Ben
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rosenmueller, Thomas
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Ryder, Sam
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Smalley, Alex
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Thornberry, Braden
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Velo, Kevin
- Ventura, Kris
- Vilips, Karl
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wallace, Matt
- Waring, Paul
- Whaley, Vince
- Widing, Tim
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson