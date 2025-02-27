Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald among other big name golfers who are injured ahead of the 2025 Cognizant Classic 

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is the next big upcoming tournament on the PGA Tour. The tournament will be played from Thursday, 27th February, to Sunday, March 2nd. The tournament will also feature some of the biggest names in the sport of golf.

However, some big names have sustained injuries ahead of this tournament. Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald are two big names among a list of injured golfers for the 2025 Cognizant Classic. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Golf Injury Report compiled a list of injured golfers. Here is a look at them:

Jordan Spieth P (Wrist)

Taylor Montgomery P (Shoulders)

Seamus Power P (Back)

Luke Donald Q (Back)

Brandt Snedeker P (Chest)

You can check Golf Injury Report's tweet below:

Other than these injuries, golfers like Brendon Todd Chris Kirk, and Lee Hodges have also withdrawn from the 2025 Cognizant Classic. This PGA Tour event will be played at the PGA National Members Club in Florida, and the tournament has a purse of $9,200,000.

A look at the full field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic

Here is a detailed list of all the golfers who are set to compete in this week's Cognizant Classic:

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chandler, Will

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Coody, Pierceson

Cummins, Quade

Dahmen, Joel

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dickson, Taylor

Donald, Luke

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Hicks, Justin

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Horschel, Billy

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Manassero, Matteo

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Mullinax, Trey

Nørgaard, Niklas

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Polland, Ben

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Roy, Kevin

Rozner, Antoine

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Thornberry, Braden

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Velo, Kevin

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Waring, Paul

Whaley, Vince

Widing, Tim

Willett, Danny

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

