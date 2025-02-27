Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald among other big name golfers who are injured ahead of the 2025 Cognizant Classic 

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Feb 27, 2025 03:25 GMT
Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald are both injured [Image via Getty]
Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald are both injured [Image via Getty]

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is the next big upcoming tournament on the PGA Tour. The tournament will be played from Thursday, 27th February, to Sunday, March 2nd. The tournament will also feature some of the biggest names in the sport of golf.

Ad

However, some big names have sustained injuries ahead of this tournament. Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald are two big names among a list of injured golfers for the 2025 Cognizant Classic. On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Golf Injury Report compiled a list of injured golfers. Here is a look at them:

  • Jordan Spieth P (Wrist)
  • Taylor Montgomery P (Shoulders)
  • Seamus Power P (Back)
  • Luke Donald Q (Back)
  • Brandt Snedeker P (Chest)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check Golf Injury Report's tweet below:

Ad

Other than these injuries, golfers like Brendon Todd Chris Kirk, and Lee Hodges have also withdrawn from the 2025 Cognizant Classic. This PGA Tour event will be played at the PGA National Members Club in Florida, and the tournament has a purse of $9,200,000.

A look at the full field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic

Here is a detailed list of all the golfers who are set to compete in this week's Cognizant Classic:

  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Berger, Daniel
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bridgeman, Jacob
  • Campbell, Brian
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Capan III, Frankie
  • Castillo, Ricky
  • Cauley, Bud
  • Chandler, Will
  • Clanton, Luke
  • Cole, Eric
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Cummins, Quade
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Del Solar, Cristobal
  • Dickson, Taylor
  • Donald, Luke
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Fisk, Steven
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Gotterup, Chris
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harman, Brian
  • Henley, Russell
  • Hicks, Justin
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Highsmith, Joe
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Højgaard, Nicolai
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hoshino, Rikuya
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kim, Chan
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knapp, Jake
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lee, Min Woo
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Lower, Justin
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Manassero, Matteo
  • Martin, Ben
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McCarty, Matt
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Molinari, Francesco
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mouw, William
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Nørgaard, Niklas
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Perez, Victor
  • Peterson, Paul
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Polland, Ben
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rosenmueller, Thomas
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Skinns, David
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Thornberry, Braden
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Velo, Kevin
  • Ventura, Kris
  • Vilips, Karl
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Waring, Paul
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Widing, Tim
  • Willett, Danny
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Young, Cameron
  • Young, Carson

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी