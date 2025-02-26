2025 Cognizant Classic round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Cognizant Classic is all set to take place this week. The event will be held at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida from February 27 to March 2, 2025.

Several notable names such as Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Young, Byeong Hun An etc. will be competing at the 2025 Cognizant Classic this week. Recent Mexico Open winner Brian Campbell will also be in the mix. As such, the Cognizant Classic certainly boasts of a powerful field.

Exploring 2025 Cognizant Classic's Round 1 tee times and pairings

Jordan Spieth at the Cognizant Classic press conference (Source: Getty)

Here are the 2025 Cognizant Classic Round 1 tee times and pairings (please note all times are in ET):

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner

6:56 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, Ryo Hisatsune

7:07 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Carson Young, Victor Perez

7:18 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson

7:29 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Nick Hardy, Zach Johnson

7:40 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Vincent Norrman, Adam Svensson

7:51 a.m. – Davis Riley, Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar

8:02 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Taylor Moore, Adam Schenk

8:13 a.m. – Danny Willett, Harry Higgs, Sami Valimaki

8:24 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Jesper Svensson, Quade Cummins

8:35 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Kevin Velo, Ben Polland

8:46 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Matthew Riedel

11:45 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid, Chan Kim

11:56 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg

12:07 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman

12:18 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes

12:29 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

12:40 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Min Woo Lee

12:51 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

1:02 p.m. – Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard

1:13 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan, Ben Martin

1:24 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Paul Waring, Steven Fisk

1:35 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

1:46 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Karl Vilips

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, Patrick Fishburn

6:56 a.m. – Michael Kim, Luke Donald, Mark Hubbard

7:07 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, Luke Clanton

7:18 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges

7:29 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young

7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

7:51 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:02 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower, Joe Highsmith

8:13 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Isaiah Salinda

8:24 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing

8:35 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Thriston Lawrence, Cristobal Del Solar

8:46 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Ricky Castillo, Patrick Sheehan

11:45 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

11:56 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Will Gordon, Ben Silverman

12:07 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander

12:18 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Luke List

12:29 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

12:40 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:51 p.m. – Harry Hall, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari

1:02 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Ben Kohles

1:13 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, David Lipsky, Ryan Fox

1:24 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, William Mouw, Thomas Rosenmueller

1:35 p.m. – Dylan Wu, Niklas Norgaard, Bo Hoag

1:46 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Rikuya Hoshino, Justin Hicks

