PGA Tour’s Min Woo Lee makes feelings clear about $80M NBA icon’s ‘unreal’ career

Min Woo Lee recently congratulated NBA veteran Andre Iguodala after the Golden State Warriors decided to retire his No. 9 jersey. The PGA Tour star took to Instagram to congratulate the former athlete on his incredible career.
Min Woo Lee is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour who now plays on the PGA Tour. Besides golf, he has a strong interest in basketball. Andre Iguodala is a former American basketball star who played nineteen seasons in the NBA. Over the years, he played for several teams, but his most notable tenure was with the Warriors, where he spent eight seasons.
On Sunday, February 23, the Golden State Warriors hosted a ceremony announcing the retirement of the No. 9 jersey, which the $80 million NBA star wore until his retirement in 2023. Min Woo Lee reposted the Warriors' tribute video to their star swingman on Instagram.
"Congrats on an unreal career Andre," he wrote.
When did Min Woo Lee last play on the PGA Tour?
Min Woo Lee was last seen competing at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished solo 48th after shooting 4-over. This was his third outing of the season, and he is still searching for his first top-10 finish.
Min Woo Lee's next event will be the Cognizant Classic, which takes place from February 27 to March 2 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Here's a look at the field for the Cognizant Classic:
- Gary Woodland
- Brian Harman
- Shane Lowry
- Billy Horschel
- Kurt Kitayama
- Rafael Campos
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Vincent Norrman
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Webb Simpson
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
- Ricky Castillo
- Will Chandler
- Luke Donald
- Zach Johnson
- Luke Clanton
- Pierceson Coody
- Kris Ventura
- Jackson Suber
- Ben Polland
- Justin Hicks
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Schenk
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Denny McCarthy
- Cameron Young
- Eric Cole
- Max Greyserman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Min Woo Lee
- Ben Griffin
- Brendon Todd
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
- Beau Hossler
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- J.J. Spaun
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Daniel Berger
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Joe Highsmith
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Taylor Montgomery
- Bud Cauley
- Trey Mullinax
- Danny Willett
- Will Gordon
- Ben Martin
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Thriston Lawrence
- Paul Waring
- Jesper Svensson
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Matteo Manassero
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Antoine Rozner
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Max McGreevy
- Frankie Capan III
- Steven Fisk
- Tim Widing
- Taylor Dickson
- Brian Campbell
- Harry Higgs
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- William Mouw
- Quade Cummins
- Ryan Gerard
- Kevin Roy
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Kevin Velo
- Braden Thornberry
- Paul Peterson
- Isaiah Salinda