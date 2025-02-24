PGA Tour’s Min Woo Lee makes feelings clear about $80M NBA icon’s ‘unreal’ career

Min Woo Lee recently congratulated NBA veteran Andre Iguodala after the Golden State Warriors decided to retire his No. 9 jersey. The PGA Tour star took to Instagram to congratulate the former athlete on his incredible career.

Min Woo Lee is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour who now plays on the PGA Tour. Besides golf, he has a strong interest in basketball. Andre Iguodala is a former American basketball star who played nineteen seasons in the NBA. Over the years, he played for several teams, but his most notable tenure was with the Warriors, where he spent eight seasons.

On Sunday, February 23, the Golden State Warriors hosted a ceremony announcing the retirement of the No. 9 jersey, which the $80 million NBA star wore until his retirement in 2023. Min Woo Lee reposted the Warriors' tribute video to their star swingman on Instagram.

"Congrats on an unreal career Andre," he wrote.

Min Woo Lee praises NBA star Andre Iguodala (image via instagram@minwoo27lee)

When did Min Woo Lee last play on the PGA Tour?

Min Woo Lee was last seen competing at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished solo 48th after shooting 4-over. This was his third outing of the season, and he is still searching for his first top-10 finish.

Min Woo Lee's next event will be the Cognizant Classic, which takes place from February 27 to March 2 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Here's a look at the field for the Cognizant Classic:

Gary Woodland

Brian Harman

Shane Lowry

Billy Horschel

Kurt Kitayama

Rafael Campos

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Mackenzie Hughes

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Davis Thompson

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Webb Simpson

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Ricky Castillo

Will Chandler

Luke Donald

Zach Johnson

Luke Clanton

Pierceson Coody

Kris Ventura

Jackson Suber

Ben Polland

Justin Hicks

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Denny McCarthy

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Max Greyserman

Patrick Rodgers

Min Woo Lee

Ben Griffin

Brendon Todd

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

J.J. Spaun

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Daniel Berger

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Joe Highsmith

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Taylor Montgomery

Bud Cauley

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Michael Thorbjornsen

Thriston Lawrence

Paul Waring

Jesper Svensson

Niklas Nørgaard

Matteo Manassero

Thorbjørn Olesen

Antoine Rozner

Rikuya Hoshino

Max McGreevy

Frankie Capan III

Steven Fisk

Tim Widing

Taylor Dickson

Brian Campbell

Harry Higgs

Thomas Rosenmueller

William Mouw

Quade Cummins

Ryan Gerard

Kevin Roy

Cristobal Del Solar

Kevin Velo

Braden Thornberry

Paul Peterson

Isaiah Salinda

