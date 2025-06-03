  • home icon
  Jordan Spieth pens a three-word reaction while promoting $440M-worth Hollywood star's golf movie

Jordan Spieth pens a three-word reaction while promoting $440M-worth Hollywood star's golf movie

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jun 03, 2025 11:48 GMT
Jordan Spieth and Adam Sandler from Happy Gilmore 2
Jordan Spieth and Adam Sandler from Happy Gilmore 2 (Images: All from Getty)

Nearly three decades after Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore movie released, the actor is rolling out its sequel and the golf world is happy. The much-awaited sports comedy movie from the $440M-worth Hollywood star is set to release on July 25 on Netflix. Jordan Spieth was among the many PGA Tour golfers who shared the trailer on social media.

Spieth didn’t hold back his excitement for the movie’s release. While his peers Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler simply shared the trailer without any comments, Spieth penned “here we go…” on his IG stories. He also tagged Sandler while sharing the original post by Netflix. The movie’s first teaser was also shared by the 31-year-old who admittedly plays a part in the film.

Jordan Spieth shares Adam Gilmore 2&#039;s trailer (Image via Jordan Spieth IG @jordanspieth)
Jordan Spieth shares Adam Gilmore 2's trailer (Image via Jordan Spieth IG @jordanspieth)

For the unversed, Spieth in December 2024 admitted being part of Happy Gilmore 2. According to the 13-time PGA Tour winner, he joined the shoot alongside friend and PGA Tour rival Rickie Fowler. Interestingly, the 2015 Masters champion also revealed names like Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley were all part of the film. He dubbed the experience “wildly entertaining.”

Speaking about Happy Gilmore 2, Jordan Spieth said in December, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I was up there (film shooting) with Rickie. When I was up there it was like Lee Trevino, Nicklaus, Freddie, we had Corey Pavin. In our scene next to me was Rickie and Collin and Xander and Keegan. So, I mean, you know, yeah, it was really fun. It was super cool to see. There's a lot of other guys that were there before and after that have bigger parts. But it was just, it was wildly entertaining.
I'm interested to see what comes out of it. I'm not actually sure how much I'm allowed to say to be honest, but it was something that, I mean, I was such a fan. Weren't we all growing up? Like, people who don't know golf are like, ‘Oh, have you ever seen Happy Gilmore?’ And it's like, well, we get the opportunity I'm gonna go try and be in it.”
Spieth further jokingly stated that Schauffele and Morikawa might’ve needed “stunt doubles” for their parts, suggesting some interesting sequences in the movie.

Rory McIlroy on Happy Gilmore 2

Jordan Spieth isn’t the only big name who’s openly commented on being part of the Happy Gilmore 2. Earlier last month, Rory McIlroy had a word about his upcoming cameo in Adam Sandler film. The reigning Masters champion, who completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 1. The golfer, who appeared in the episode wearing the esteemed Green Jacket and opened up about the movie.

McIlroy, clearly excited to appear in the sequel, joked about being a “much better golfer than I am an actor.”

Rory McIlroy told Fallon, as quoted by People:

“Happy Gilmore was the golf movie for me growing up. I can recite pretty much every line. So the fact that I got the opportunity to do that was awesome. Sandler is, like, the best. He's the absolute best… I felt like Happy Gilmore 2 for him was like a pro-am.”
For the unversed, Netflix officially confirmed the sequel being in the works last year. However, little was released regarding the golf pros’ cameos in the film. Apart from the golfers, the trailer also featured NFL star Travis Kelce.

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
