"No Tiger Woods, No Party";"Awful" - Fans criticize $440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2’s latest trailer

The upcoming golf comedy movie Happy Gilmore 2's trailer recently came out during Netflix's Tudum 2025. The clip features a lot of exciting moments from the film and popular faces from the professional golf circuit. However, fans on social media have criticised Adam Sandler's upcoming movie.

Sandler's movie, a sequel to his 1996 theatrical release, will feature himself as the titular golfer. The Hollywood actor, worth $440 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, made an announcement about Happy Gilmore 2's trailer release yesterday. The newly released footage took fans on a trip down memory lane while showing some recognisable faces.

John Daly could he spotted straight up as he offers some advice to Gilmore. Afterwards, professionals like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau could be seen making cameos in the video. NUCLR Golf shared the clip of Happy Gilmore 2's trailer on their X account. Take a look:

"🚨🎬🏌️ #TRAILER — Happy Gilmore 2 looks incredible, coming July 25, 2025 🔥"

However, this has left fans placing their bets about Sandler's film. Surprisingly, most of them went on to criticise the trailer for lacking Tiger Woods amid popular golfers. A part of the fans also considered Gilmore 2's plot to be a less promising one. Take a look at some of the comments below the post on X:

"No Tiger Woods, No party!" a fan slammed Sandler's trailer.

"No. This looks awful. It will ruin the original," someone said below the post.

"Never been more concerned this movie will blow," an X-user commented about Happy Gilmore 2.

"And they release it on Netflix… buncha dumba**es," a fan said below.

"90 minutes of the exact same jokes," wrote someone else.

"Incredibly terrible," another one commented on the trailer.

As per the current schedule, Sandler's movie is coming out on Netflix on July 25 this year. Although a section of the fans disliked the trailer, the movie features a star-studded cast.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast and crew explored

Apart from being in the movie as the main character, Adam Sandler has taken up the role of writer and producer as well. Directed by Kyle Newacheck, Sandler and Tim Herlihy are writing this golf comedy film.

Happy Gilmore 2 will bring back Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Ben Stiller as Hal L, Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Allen Covert as Otto, Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson and Blake Clark as B. Newer faces include popular rappers Eminem, Kid Cudi and Bad Bunny. Besides them, Sandler's daughters, Margaret Qualley, Paige Spiranac, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Becky Lynch, Dan Patrick and Travis Kelce are all set to make appearances.

This movie has tons of cameos from professional golfers as well. The production unit has been instrumental behind shooting the sequel across prestigious golf venues and courses. This has been done to enhance the competitive feel, aligning with some of the film's sequences.

