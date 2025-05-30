$440M-worth Adam Sandler reveals Happy Gilmore 2 trailer date, which features golfers like Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler

With less than two months for Happy Gilmore 2 to come out on Netflix, Adam Sandler has put forward an exciting update for the fans. The Hollywood actor shared a small teaser on his social media account, revealing the trailer date of Happy Gilmore 2, which is set to feature some of the most popular pro golfers.

Ad

Sandler has been a fan of the sport for years, apart from his role in the movie as the titular golfer. The first part of this movie was released in 1996 and fared well at the box office. Almost 30 years later, the sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, is going to drop on Netflix. The movie is slated to release on July 25 on Netflix.

The sixth career grand slam winner and the two-time major champ, McIlroy, will be making a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. Take a look at the trailer date reveal by Sandler on his X profile (previously Twitter):

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sandler has been a popular face of Hollywood as an actor, screenwriter, and producer. Till now, Adam has been instrumental in comic roles in series and films. The American actor has also won multiple accolades and nominations over the years. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, the Happy Gilmore 2 star has a net worth of around $440 million.

Although they are supposed to make cameos, Scheffler and McIlroy have not made major public announcements regarding their involvement with the film. However, Rory once joked on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he is a "much better golfer" than an actor.

Ad

The Sandler starrer has been shot around multiple prestigious golf courses to provide fans with an authentic experience. Happy Gilmore 2 will feature iconic locations like Fiddler's Elbow Country Club and Montclair Golf Club in Verona.

When Adam Sandler talked about Happy Gilmore 2 with Jimmy Fallon

Last year, Sandler made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the actor talked about the sequel. While talking with the host, Sandler went candid about his upcoming golf comedy sequel.

Ad

Sandler revealed that they had to work really "hard" on the script of the sequel.

"It's good... we worked hard on the script, man. We-we didn't want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time, do Happy Gilmore 2, and I was always like... I don't know. I-I-I'll only let you down. But, then me and my buddy Tim Herlihy, we came up with this idea," Sandler said on the show [5:32 onwards]

Ad

"We're really excited about it. We wrote our a**es off. We're continuing to try to make it a movie that you guys will like... So many of the golfers are being nice and they're gonna be a part of it and all," he added.

Apart from McIlroy and Scottie, the 1996 sequel features other golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Colin Morikawa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More