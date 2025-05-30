"As bad as Rory McIlroy's performance at PGA";"Can't wait" - Fans react to Adam Sandler revealing Happy Gilmore 2 trailer date

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to be released on July 25 this year. Ahead of the movie's release, actor and producer Adam Sandler has shared an exciting announcement on his X account, revealing the date of the film's trailer (May 31). A lot of fans have reacted to his post.

Ad

It was 1996 when Sandler gifted the world a story of a golfer named Happy Gilmore. Decades later, the actor announced that a sequel was in works. Happy Gilmore 2 will bring back Sandler along with hordes of cameos from professionals like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka.

This Netflix movie will definitely be a nostalgia trip but is set to feature some more exciting and funny moments from Sandler. The short teaser features a quick look at some of the biggest stars set to feature in Happy Gilmore 2.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the trailer preview in the video shared by Sandler on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

This has led a section of the fans to showcase their admiration for the story and the actor as well. However, along with some positive takes, some fans were critical of Happy Gilmore 2. Take a look at some of the comments under the post by Sandler:

"As bad as Rory's performance at PGA!", wrote a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can’t wait," a fan wrote below the post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Pumped, but curious why it looks so desaturated and dark like so many of today's movies do. Doesn't look like the same vibrant style of the original," a user commented.

"I haven’t been this excited for a movie in many years. Hope this is being released in theatres," a fan couldn't contain their excitement.

Ad

"This is going to suck," someone commented.

"Hell yeah," someone said.

Apart from popular faces from the professional golf circuit, Adam Sandler's film will feature cameos from several popular celebrities.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast and filming locations explored

Back in 2022, Sandler's comments about developing a sequel to his 1996 classic left fans anticipating about the story. Now that the movie is about to be released, more information is available to fans.

Ad

As per teasers released till now, Happy Gilmore 2 will feature Sandler as the titular main character. Returning stars include Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Ben Stiller as Hal L., and Allen Covert as Otto.

The golf comedy movie will also feature other celebrities and actors like Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Kym Whitley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, and more.

The film was shot across different golf venues across New Jersey mainly. Happy Gilmore 2 will feature exotic locations like Fiddler's Elbow Country Club, Montclair Golf Club in Bedminster, Pleasantdale Chateau, Verona Town Hall, and others, per 4Filming. The golf setting provides an authentic alignment with the movie's competitive setting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More