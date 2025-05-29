'Rory McIlroy will beat him,' 'would be incredible' - Fans divided over whether Bryson DeChambeau can win a second consecutive U.S. Open

With the U.S. Open just weeks away, Bryson DeChambeau is gearing up to defend his 2024 title at Oakmont Country Club. LIV Golf recently weighed in on The Scientist potentially winning his third U.S. Open title. This has left fans divided on social media.

The U.S. Open is widely considered one of the toughest golf majors with narrow fairways, penal roughs, firm greens, and considerably tough pin spots. Keeping in mind Bryson DeChambeau's calculated and strategic approach to play, he fits in the puzzle perfectly. U.S. Open tests professional golfers physically and mentally.

With a razor-sharp margin of error, the game provides a tough contest. The Crushers GC Captain's two title wins at this major echo how he is one of the top contenders for the event. Bryson DeChambeau is known for having mental fortitude. The Saudi PIF-backed golf league recently asked fans on X (previously Twitter) about whether they think DeChambeau can pull off his third US Open title by winning in consecutive editions.

"So nice, he did it twice 🏆 Can @brysondech go back-to-back and claim his third U.S. Open title at Oakmont? #LIVGolf @usopengolf"

Fans expressed their opinions regarding Bryson's potential third major win in June this year. A section of the fans believe Bryson DeChambeau will win the 2025 U.S. Open. However, some of the fans think that the LIV Golfer will not be able to clinch the title. Take a look at some of the comments here:

"If Bryson wins another US Open that would be incredible," a fan commented.

"Rory will beat him!" another claimed in the comments.

"Hell yeah he can!" a fan supported Bryson DeChambeau.

"He will falter in finals like Augusta," a user said in comments.

"Absolutely!" an X-user wrote.

"Lol no Rory will smoke him at Oakmont," another one supported Rory McIlroy.

DeChambeau's 2024 U.S. Open performance at Pinehurst showcased his strategic brilliance on a golf course.

Exploring Bryson DeChambeau's final round, which earned him the 2024 U.S. Open victory

Before the final round started, The Scientist had a three-shot lead over PGA Tour veteran Rory McIlroy. As the round got underway, the Northern Irishman was quick to gain the lead with four birdies over five holes.

After hole 13, McIlroy had a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau. On hole 13, DeChambeau closed the gap a bit with a birdie. Even after scoring a bogey on hole 15, the Crushers GC captain kept his composure on point. However, things turned dramatic when McIlroy and DeChambeau contested on the final hole.

While playing on hole 18, DeChambeau faced a challenging situation when his shot found the bunker. Still, Bryson executed an incredible bunker shot which travelled through 54 yards, landing around four feet of the pin. The Scientist then went on to score a par, winning the U.S. Open at Pinehurst with a one-stroke lead over McIlroy.

DeChambeau's final round score was 1 over par 71, leading him to finish the 2024 U.S. Open with a total of 6 under par 274.

