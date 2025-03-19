Happy Gilmore 2 trailer drops featuring AEW's MJF but WWE megastar is missing

AEW star MJF has added several Hollywood movies to his resume over the past few years. Being in front of the camera comes easy to the former AEW World Champion whose first TV appearance was on The Rosie O' Donnell Show at the age of 5.

He portrayed Lance Von Erich in The Iron Claw, which was released in 2023 but a few scenes were cut from the film. His latest accomplishment in the Hollywood showbiz industry was starring alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2. The first movie, released in 1996, revolved around a former ice hockey player (Adam Sandler) who finds enough success in golf to prevent the foreclosure of his grandmother's home.

The movie also has a few celebrity appearances including Bad Bunny, Eminem, Travis Kelce, and more. One major name seemingly omitted from the trailer is multi-time WWE women's champion, Becky Lynch. She was reportedly a supporting actor in the movie set to release in the second half of this year.

MJF plays Happy Gilmore's son, Gordie in the movie and can be spotted around the 35-second mark in the film trailer:

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is currently absent from the WWE ring since May last year. Her husband, Seth Rollins was reportedly set to feature in Captain America: Brave New World but was scrapped at the last minute. The Man became a New York Bestselling author with her memoir Becky Lynch: The Man - Not Your Average Average Girl. Rollins has been engaged in a heated rivalry with CM Punk and Roman Reigns on The Road To WrestleMania 41.

How did AEW star MJF land the role in Happy Gilmore 2?

MJF's brash persona in the AEW ring would not strike one's mind to see him in movies, especially in the comedy genre. The former AEW World Champion auditioned for the role in Happy Gilmore 2. He later claimed that Adam Sandler was left in a hysterical fit of laughter after watching his audition:

“Adam Sandler saw my audition and was apparently laughing like a hyena. Then he said, ‘I want this guy,’ and I got the role. And it’s a big one.”

MJF is not the only AEW star to hit the silver screens this year. AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Kamille starred in Queen of the Ring. Emily Bett Rickards, of Arrow fame, was the lead, portraying wrestling legend Mildred Burke. WWE star Naomi was also featured in the movie directed by Ash Avildsen.

