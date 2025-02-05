WWE's Seth Rollins was replaced by 66-year-old veteran actor in Captain America: Brave New World

Seth Rollins became one of the trending names among the WWE Universe following last Saturday's Royal Rumble event. It appears CM Punk and Roman Reigns will again cross paths with The Visionary on the road to WrestleMania 41 as the creative team has laid the groundwork for something exciting.

Last year, Seth Rollins filmed for the feature Captain America: Brave New World, but recently, he revealed that his scenes did not make it to the final cut. This means he will not be part of the film. The new Captain America movie's director, Julius Onah, spoke to ComicBook's Chris Killian recently. During the interview, Onah explained why the WWE star was replaced by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame.

Esposito portrayed Gus Fring in the popular American series and has also worked with filmmaker Spike Lee. Julius Onah interned with Spike Lee at 19. This connection provided the "gravitas" the 66-year-old veteran actor brings to the table. Onah ultimately went with Giancarlo:

"I love Seth, Seth’s incredible. But as we were evolving and we knew we had an additional photography period, just one that we did early on in the process that’s planned. We were trying to figure out, ‘Hey, who’s somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas that works with this tone.’ When Giancarlo [Esposito] became available, it was such a no-brainer."

The Visionary is one of WWE's top players and was the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the modern era.

Seth Rollins had a rough start in WWE this year, beginning with a loss to CM Punk

Heading into the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins carried the burden of losing to CM Punk on the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW. At the Rumble, Punk got the better of Rollins again. But then something happened.

The former World Heavyweight Champion got into an altercation with Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He deliberately targeted Reigns at ringside after all three men got eliminated, which supposedly put the latter on the shelf for now. How this storyline plays out on the road to WrestleMania 41 bears watching.

