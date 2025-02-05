WWE's Roman Reigns announcement reportedly a work

Roman Reigns entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble in an attempt to ensure his spot in the WWE WrestleMania main event for the fifth consecutive year. Unfortunately, things went downhill for Reigns after CM Punk threw him over the top rope.

The Tribal Chief's former stablemate Seth Rollins vented out his bottled-up frustration, anger, and recent misfortunes after Punk eliminated him with Reigns. The violent beatdown has supposedly put the former WWE Champion on the shelf. On Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole announced that Roman Reigns is out indefinitely.

As per a new report by PWInsider, this is a storyline device leading to something big at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. WWE has temporarily written Reigns off television and the announcement was only made so that Roman's absence from the upcoming shows was addressed.

Seth Rollins has taken it upon himself to push the two Paul Heyman Guys far away from the main event or title picture.

CM Punk explains what happened between him, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

After eliminating Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, CM Punk was blindsided by Logan Paul, who threw him over the top rope. Then a brawl broke out at ringside.

The Best in the World commented on the incident while conversing with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on Good Guy/Bad Guy after the Royal Rumble event. He said lashing out was the easiest thing to do in that moment, as emotions were running high. Punk added that WWE Creative was going for "chaos":

"Well, I think tensions run high, and emotions are out of control when you get thrown out of the Royal Rumble, and I think the easiest thing to do in moments like that is to lash out and start slapping the first person you see. It's easy when it's Seth Rollins. I think chaos is kind of what we wanted to capture there, and I think chaos is what we showed everybody," he said.

As seen in the clip above, The Architect got the better of two athletes, feeding into their bitter history. A triple-threat match is reportedly a working plan for WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in April.

