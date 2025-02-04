CM Punk explains what exactly happened with him, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble

CM Punk has opened up about what happened with him, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. After the trio was eliminated, Rollins attacked Reigns and fought with Punk at ringside.

The Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend was a chaotic affair, to say the least. The match's final moments saw Punk eliminate Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins simultaneously. He couldn't capitalize on it and was quickly thrown out by Logan Paul.

At ringside, Rollins brutally attacked Reigns and exchanged blows with Punk. In a new interview on Good Guy Bad Guy, CM Punk broke his silence on what exactly happened after his elimination:

"Well, I think tensions run high, and emotions are out of control when you get thrown out of the Royal Rumble, and I think the easiest thing to do in moments like that is to lash out and start slapping the first person you see. It's easy when it's Seth Rollins. I think chaos is kind of what we wanted to capture there, and I think chaos is what we showed everybody," he said. [1:20-1:44]

CM Punk came very close to winning the free-for-all

When Punk threw out both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns simultaneously, many fans were convinced he would win the whole thing. Their dreams were crushed right away, courtesy of Logan Paul. Punk lasted about 20 minutes in the match, and Reigns and Rollins were the only two men he eliminated.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event. With the win, he has earned the right to compete in the Elimination Chamber match. CM Punk still has a chance to headline WrestleMania, and his fans want nothing but to see him survive the hellish structure.

