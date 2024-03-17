Jordan Spieth on PGA Tour Players’ involvement in PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger negotiations - “We're being encouraged to potentially meet with them” 

Jordan Spieth has said that he and other PGA Tour player directors have been asked to meet the PIF (Public Investment Fund) officials amid reports of them meeting the Fund's governor, Yasir Al Rumayyan, on Monday.

The PGA Tour players haven't met Al Rumayyan even once since the merger was announced by the PGA Tour and PIF last June. Now it has been reported that the player directors are expected to meet the PIF governor at Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday, March 18.

After his second round at the Players Championship on Friday, Spieth revealed that they were being encouraged to meet the PIF reps soon.

"We are being encouraged to potentially meet with them at some point," he said. " I'm not sure that I can say much more other than we're being encouraged to potentially meet with them, but at the same time we probably feel like our membership should know timing and what could happen and just in general maybe it's just a meet."

"I think there's not a whole lot more I can say about that, but we are being encouraged obviously which I think is probably a good thing that the entire board should if there's going to be any potential for a negotiation," he added.

Last year, Spieth replaced McIlroy as the PGA Tour Player Director after the latter resigned mid-tenure, which is set to end by December of this year. Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Peter Malnati, and Tiger Woods are the other five player directors.

How did Jordan Spieth perform at the Players Championship in 2024?

The 13-time PGA Tour winner had a disappointing two days at the 2024 Players Championship, forcing him to bow out early from the event. He shot a 2-over 74 in the opening round, bogeying six holes and making just four birdies.

The following day, Jordan Spieth fared slightly better with an even-par 72, but it was hardly enough to make the cut after 36 holes. He finished at 2-over after two days, missing the cut by three shots. Despite starting the season well with solo third and T6 finishes at the Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open, respectively, he suffered a disqualification at the Genesis Invitational and then missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass this week.

The 30-year-old golfer has been winless since the 2022 RBC Heritage Open. Last year, he recorded seven top-10 finishes but missed the cut six times in 22 starts. Fans will be hoping his winning drought comes to an end soon.