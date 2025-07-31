  • home icon
  Jordan Spieth reveals his 'priorities' as he looks to lift the curse at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

Jordan Spieth reveals his 'priorities' as he looks to lift the curse at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:44 GMT
Wyndham Championship 2025 - Round One
Wyndham Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Jordan Spieth is currently competing in the Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club. The golfer is quite excited for this tournament, and he's hoping to make amends for what he faced in the last edition of this competition. For context, he was suffering from a wrist injury in the 2024 season that caused him to miss the cut in several tournaments. Spieth recently discussed his plans for the tournament and even named his priorities.

Spieth told Golf Digest that his only two priorities in life are his family and golf. The golfer describes how he is constantly seeking ways to be more active in his family despite being the world's best golfer. He explained:

"It's just trying to be the best golfer in the world while still being super involved at home means those are my two priorities. I don't have any hobbies. I don't have a lot of veg time. I don't watch shows."
Jordan Spieth also discussed how being extremely committed at home is making his time at the Wyndham Championship difficult. He added that every time he goes home, he has to figure out meals and other things. The golfer explained:

"This week's kind of a weird one. I'm going back and I'm like, I don't know what to do with myself. I got to figure out what I'm going to go eat. I got to figure out what I'm going to do with a few hours before bed. I wish I was able to be home to help out. But this rest is probably a good thing if I'm shaping up for a nice run here."
Jordan Spieth also highlighted how his golfing time has decreased after he married and had children.

Jordan Spieth believes that his wife is a "rock star"

The Masters - Preview Day 3
The Masters - Preview Day 3 - Source: Getty

Jordan Spieth tied the knot with Annie Verret in 2018 and has three kids together: Sammy, Sophie, and Sully. Spieth is extremely involved in his family and always looks out for his children. When asked how he balances golf and family, he stated that his wife is a rockstar because she takes care of everything.

The 32-year-old stated:

"Well, I have less time for the course than I used to. But that's my choice, right? I mean, everything at home is taken care of. My wife's a rock star. And I'm not, obviously, a newborn's a newborn. But she's doing most all of the heavy lifting. But at the same time, I want to be home and swimming in the afternoon and being a part of my kids' lives growing up."

Jordan Spieth is still looking for his first win this season, with his best performances coming at the WM Phoenix Open and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he tied for 4th place.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
