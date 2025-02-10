Jordan Spieth reveals the three big challenges he battled at the WM Phoenix Open

Jordan Spieth tied for fourth at the recently concluded WM Phoenix Open. He had a top-10 finish after around 15 PGA Tour tournaments. However, despite a strong finish, the PGA Tour player revealed a trio of obstacles that hampered his performance.

Spieth finished with a score of 16-under 268. In the post-tournament press conference, he was asked about different aspects of his game. He explained that he had a challenging week because of a new driver, a new putter and managing his wrist condition.

Talking about his putting, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"I think today (fourth round) I stroked it the best. I did the whole week. I don't know, I think I was just somewhere around even."

Spieth estimated that he was around even in strong gained putting for the week, however, he pointed out that he burned a lot of edges due to the tricky pin positions. Talking about his driver, he said:

"But my driver cracked last week, so I played with a cracked driver on the weekend, and I was trying to get into a driver this week, so it was a brand new one, and I honestly didn't drive the ball very well, and it's been a strength of mine."

During the tournament, Jordan Spieth shared that he made his wrist worse in the first round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 31-year-old went through a wrist surgery in the summer of 2024. He tied for 69th at the tournament.

How much did Jordan Spieth earn in the 2024 season on the PGA Tour?

Jordan Spieth had official earnings of $2,732,591 in the 2024 season on the PGA Tour. He played in 22 tournaments and made the cut in 14 of them. Spieth had three top-10 finishes at the Sentry, WM Phoenix Open and Valero Texas Open.

Spieth's half of yearly earnings came at the Sentry where he had a total of $1,360,000. He earned more than $100,000 in six other tournaments including the WM Phoenix Open, Valero Texas Open and the Open Championship.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's earnings in the 2024 PGA Tour tournaments:

The Sentry : 3rd ($1,360,000)

: 3rd ($1,360,000) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T39 ($70,125)

: T39 ($70,125) WM Phoenix Open : T6 ($308,000)

: T6 ($308,000) The Genesis Invitational : Disqualified

: Disqualified Arnold Palmer Invitational : T30 ($123,500)

: T30 ($123,500) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Valspar Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Valero Texas Open : T10 ($223,100)

: T10 ($223,100) Masters Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut RBC Heritage : T39 ($86,500)

: T39 ($86,500) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Wells Fargo Championship : T29 ($130,500)

: T29 ($130,500) PGA Championship : T43 ($48,969)

: T43 ($48,969) Charles Schwab Challenge : T37 ($38,675)

: T37 ($38,675) The Memorial Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut U.S. Open : T41 ($72,305)

: T41 ($72,305) Travelers Championship : T63 ($41,500)

: T63 ($41,500) John Deere Classic : T26 ($64,200)

: T26 ($64,200) Genesis Scottish Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut The Open : T25 ($124,617)

: T25 ($124,617) Wyndham Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut FedEx St. Jude Championship: T68 ($40,600)

