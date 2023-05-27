Jordan Spieth's wrist injury persists, misses cut at Charles Schwab Challenge

Jordan Spieth shockingly missed the cut at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, May 26, after playing two rounds of 72. He has been struggling with his wrist injury, which impacted his performance in the latest tournaments.

He struggled with his game at the PGA Championship last week and unfortunately could not qualify for the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Jordan Spieth (Image via Getty)

Jordan Spieth is one of the most talented golfers in the world. However, the 29-year-old has recently battled for long stretches. He just barely made the cut at the major tournament last week and finished in 29th place.

Jordan Spieth injured his left wrist at the AT&T Bryon Nelson Championship and only got worse while playing with his son. In an interview with Golf Digest, Spieth revealed:

“There’s some damage there, but not enough to be massively concerning as long as I’m listening to it."

Despite the injury, the American golfer competed at the PGA Championship and then at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Spieth started his game at the Schwab Challenge with a bogey on the fourth hole. He made three bogeys and a birdie in the first round and five bogeys and three birdies in the second round to wrap up with a score of 144.

Jordan Spieth opens up about his injury

Jordan Spieth competed in the PGA Championship to seal his four-tournament major Grand Slam. He has won the Masters, US Open, and The Open Championship, but he is still striving to turn his second-place finish into a win at the PGA Championship. He will, however, have to wait a little longer to earn the Wanamaker trophy.

Spieth missed an opportunity to win the major last week but was optimistic about his upcoming tournaments.

Speaking to Golf Week, he said:

"Two weeks ago I would have signed up for this easily. And that’s really weird for me to say in a major... Off of Hilton Head I would have said I was excited as ever to have this opportunity, for sure, but from there I went downhill for a bit... It’s life, it’s what happens. My expectations changed. I didn’t think I would be here.”

He went on to talk about his injury and performance at the PGA Championship, saying:

“It’s what I love to do and I wouldn’t trade my job for anything but after a taxing week like this sometimes your brain is a little fried and you get a lot of people screaming at you every time you walk in between (holes) and you just kind of hear some ringing in your ears, so, for me, I go back and take a cold plunge, take a day off and I’m ready to go.”

Having turned professional in 2012, Jordan Spieth has won 16 events in his career. He also reached number one in World Rankings and won three major events.

2015 marked the best year of his career when he won two majors including the US Open and The Masters and finished second at the PGA Championship.

