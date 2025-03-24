Jordan Spieth unleashes F-bomb in hot mic moment at the Valspar Championship 2025

Jordan Spieth had a hot mic moment in the final round of the 2025 Valspar Championship. He competed in the PGA Tour event held from March 20 to 23, at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Ad

Spieth had an underwhelming start to the tournament, where he posted 74 in the first round. He rebounded with a 69 and 67 in the second and third rounds, respectively. After three rounds, he was tied for fifth, just four shots behind the leaders.

However, the final round didn't go as per Spieth's expectations. During a shot in the final round from rough near a white tent-like structure, he was frustrated after taking his stroke. He exclaimed:

Ad

Trending

"F--K"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spieth finished the round with a score of 1-over 72, ending his hopes for a decent finish at the tournament. He tied for 28th with Mac Meissner, Michael Kim, Steven Fisk, Matti Schmid, J.T. Poston and Patrick Fishburn.

Viktor Hovland won the tournament by one stroke over Justin Thomas. He finished with a score of 11-under. This was his seventh win on the PGA Tour. Talking about his win, he said, via ASAP Sports:

Ad

"Yeah, it feels unbelievable. It's been quite the struggle the past year and a half, so for me to come back and win this tournament is quite incredible because, yeah, I was not very hopeful with my game leading into this week and, yeah, just goes to show this game is pretty crazy."

Hovland won a prize money of $1,566,000 from a total prize purse of $8.7 million. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth took home $55,843 for his performance. Let's take a look at the top finishers at the tournament with their prize money:

Ad

1. Viktor Hovland -11 — $1,566,000

2. Justin Thomas -10 — $948,300

3. Jacob Bridgeman -9 — $600,300

T4. Billy Hotschel -8 — $366,126

T4. Bud Cauley -8 — $366,126

T4. Ryo Hisatsune -8 — $366,126

7. Davis Riley -7 — $293,626

T8. Lucas Glover -6 — $237,076

T8. Seamus Power -6 — $237,076

T8. Shane Lowry -6 — $237,076

T8. Corey Conners -6 — $237,076

A look at Jordan Spieth's performance in 2025

Jordan Spieth has had a decent start to the 2025 season. In six tournaments played on the PGA Tour, he has made five cuts. He has two top-10 finishes in six starts and is positioned 61st in the FedExCup standings.

Ad

Spieth's best performance includes a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T9 at the Cognizant Classic. He has won a total of $820,993 in tournament money this year.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's performances in the 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T69 (70-72-79-67, 288, E)

: T69 (70-72-79-67, 288, E) WM Phoenix Open : T4 (68-65-67-68, 268, -16)

: T4 (68-65-67-68, 268, -16) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (76-74, 150, +6)

: Missed Cut (76-74, 150, +6) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T9 (65-70-67-68, 270, -14)

: T9 (65-70-67-68, 270, -14) THE PLAYERS Championship : 59 (70-71-73-78, 292, +4)

: 59 (70-71-73-78, 292, +4) Valspar Championship: T28 (74-69-67-72, 282, -2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback