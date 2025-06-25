Jose Luis Ballester’s “pee-gate” fiasco at Augusta causes sanitary pad company to offer a solution

Golf analyst Kyle Porter recently shared an email on X referencing Spanish amateur golfer Jose Luis Ballester’s viral "pee-gate" incident at the 2025 Masters. Porter posted a screenshot of the email with the caption:

The email came from TENA, a popular incontinence brand, offering their “Golfer’s Own Pack” as a solution for golfers facing sudden bathroom emergencies on the course. The pack includes Men’s Maximum Guards, promoted as a discreet way for players like Ballester to avoid similar situations.

Jose Luis Ballester made headlines earlier this year when he was caught urinating near Rae’s Creek at the 13th hole during the opening round of the Masters while playing alongside Justin Thomas.

Speaking about the incident later, Luis Ballester explained (via Newsweek):

"I completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the tee box. I really need to pee. Didn't really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I'm like, I'm just going to sneak here in the river."

He added that he wasn’t embarrassed and would do the same again if needed.

"It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again."

Ballester’s performance didn’t go well after the incident. He shot 10-over par in two rounds and missed the cut at the Masters.

Similar incidents like Jose Luis Ballester where golfers relieved themselves during tournaments

Jose Luis Ballester’s moment at the 2025 Masters isn’t the first time a golfer has answered nature’s call during a tournament. In the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, Jon Rahm was caught on camera relieving himself while Dustin Johnson prepared for his shot.

Golf Digest once asked several pros about similar situations, and many admitted they’ve faced the same urgency. Kevin Na said:

"I guarantee you, everyone has a story. We've all gone out and found a tree or a bush at some point."

Ernie Els also shared his own experience from the Heineken Classic at Royal Melbourne. With no restroom nearby, Els went behind sponsor boards near the tee box:

"There was no place to go, but it was in an area where the fans couldn't get anywhere close to the tee. So I just walked behind those signs and went. I wouldn't have done that if it hadn't been kind of an urgent deal."

Such incidents are not unusual in golf, and players are not penalized for it as nature’s call is beyond anyone’s control.

