“Just a B?” - Hae Ran Ryu and Rose Zhang have an interesting conversation as they grade their rookie seasons

Rose Zhang and Hae Ran Ryu had an incredible start to their LPGA Tour careers. Both joined the LPGA Tour earlier this year and have been in the headlines since the beginning, dominating the golf course throughout the season.

Hae Ran Ryu and Rose Zhang recently opened up about their rookie year in a press conference. They were asked to grade their performance this season.

"I am thinking, B, a solid B," Zhang said while replying to the media's question.

"B! Just a B," Ryu was surprised by her reply and said.

"I think yours is A," Rose then replied.

"A plus," Ryu agreed and said.

It is important to note that Hae Ran Ryu has recently been awarded the Rookie of the Year title. She finished 12th at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at the Pelican tournament.

Ran said via The Sun about winning the award:

“I’m honoured to earn the Rookie of the Year award and add my name to the prestigious list of winners before me. This year has been a memorable one, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish on the LPGA Tour. I’m forever grateful to my team and fans for their support over my first season, and I can’t wait to close out the year at the CME Group Tour Championship.”

Rose Zhang also had an incredible rookie season. She won an LPGA Tour event and also played at the Solheim Cup.

A look into Hae Ran Ryu and Rose Zhang's LPGA Tour career

Hae Ran Ryu started his professional journey in 2019 and joined the LPGA of Korea Tour. She had a successful outing on the Tour and won five tournaments during the 2019 Jeju Samdasoo Masters. The victory helped her to win the Rookie of the Year title. She finished second on the money list that year.

After playing for two years on the LPGA of Korea Tour, Ryu won the LPGA Q-school in 2022 and secured a spot on the LPGA Tour in 2023.

She finished seventh in her debut match at the LPGA Drive-on Championship and then won her first LPGA Tour title at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. She played four rounds of 64-64-66 to finish three strokes ahead of Linnea Strom and earned a check for $345,000.

After enjoying a successful amateur career and topping the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Rose Zhang started her professional career in 2023. She joined the LPGA Tour and registered a victory in her debut match at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Zhang defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a sudden playoff to win the title. With the victory, Zhang became the first golfer to win her debut LPGA Tour event since Beverly Hanson, who won in 1951.