South Korean golfer Hae Ran Ryu wins 2023 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award

22-year-old South Korean golfer Hae Ran Ryu has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award.

Finishing tied for 12th at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican was a major reason behind Hae Ran Ryu winning the accolade. Due to her brilliant finish, she got a 274-point lead over Australian rookie Grace Kim and finished 12th on the Race to CME Globe.

Interestingly, since 2015, Ryu became the sixth Korean golfer to win the accolade on the LPGA Tour. The last Korean golfer to win the award was Jeongeun Lee in 2019.

Hae Ran Ryu had 24 starts this season and missed the cut in only three of them. She recorded six top-10 finishes, including a victory at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Speaking on winning the 2023 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award, she was quoted by the LPGA as saying,

"I'm honored to earn the Rookie of the Year award and add my name to the prestigious list of winners before me. This year has been a memorable one, and I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish on the LPGA Tour."

Hae Ran Ryu will be next seen playing at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida. On the opening day of the season-ending tournament, she will receive the 2023 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award.

How much has Hae Ran Ryu won in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour so far?

The 22-year-old South Korean golfer has played in 24 events this season on the leading American women's golf tour so far. She made the cut in 21 of them and also won the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship after defeating Linnea Storm by three strokes. The victory at the Pinnacle Country Club fetched her a paycheck of $345,000.

Below are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Hae Ran Ryu in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour so far:

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - T12 ($54,700)

Maybank Championship - T45 ($12,575)

BMW Ladies Championship - T16 ($28,481)

Buick LPGA Shanghai - T21 ($21,738)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - 1 ($345,000)

Kroger Queen City Championship - T23 ($17,983)

Portland Classic - Missed the Cut

CPKC Women's Open - T41 ($10,882)

AIG Women's Open - T21 ($84,162)

The Amundi Evian Championship - T42 ($27,910)

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - T17 ($16,609)

Dana Open - T19 ($19,854)

U.S. Women's Open - 8 ($313,713)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

Meijer LPGA Classic - T20 ($25,108)

ShopRite LPGA Classic - Missed the Cut

Mizuho Americas Open - 3 ($186,104)

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - 17 ($17,023)

Cognizant Founders Cup - 4 ($158,344)

JM Eagle LA Championship - T6 ($89,094)

The Chevron Championship - T56 ($15,232)

LOTTE Championship - T65 ($4,500)

DIO Implant LA Open - T18 ($19,438)

LPGA Drive On Championship - T7 ($37,18)

Overall, this season, Hae Ran Ryu has earned a sum of $1,505,635 through on-course prize money.