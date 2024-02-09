The 2024 Phoenix Open tournament’s first round was scheduled to take place on Thursday (February 8). However, weather circumstances leading to rainy situations suspended the round at 12:33 pm on Thursday.

Only 65 golfers were able to complete their first round at the TPC Scottsdale before the officials halted the event. As a result, the tournament was rescheduled to resume its first round on Friday (February 9).

Nonetheless, due to ongoing weather concerns, the Phoenix Open event is again delayed for 90 minutes and is anticipated to commence at 9 am MT.

PGA Tour Communication took to X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote:

“Due to lingering frost, Round 1 of the WM Phoenix Open is now delayed 90 minutes and expected to begin at 9 a.m. MT.”

Soon after this update, golf buffs started reacting negatively to the PGA Tour event's decision. Just last week, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM tournament's last round was delayed due to extreme weather conditions.

One fan got frustrated and asked the Tour to cancel the Phoenix Open.

Another one insisted on calling Sahith Theegala the winner as he is currently on top of the leaderboard.

One more fan stated that LIV is laughing, considering the situation.

Here are some more fan reactions:

A look at Phoenix Open's current leaderboard

Sahith Theegala is at the forefront of the Phoenix Open standings. The American professional golfer scored a 6-under 65 in his first round. He earned seven birdies and one bogey to conclude the round for this finish.

Theegala, who has just one PGA Tour victory to his credit, also took the opportunity to talk about how being confident has helped him in advancing his game. He said in a post-round interview with Golf Channel:

“I think a big thing for me is confidence. I don’t think I’ve ever lacked confidence but now that I have some results to back up what I’ve been doing in practice and what my team’s been doing for me. I think mentally is where I’ve seen a bigger progression.”

Furthermore, trailing Theegala by just one stroke is Andrew Novak, who is striving to secure his first PGA Tour victory. It is important to note that although the former is ahead, Novak is yet to finish his first round.

Shane Lowry and Kim Seong-hyeon are currently in the T3 position on the leaderboard after completing the round. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler has not finished his round at the WM Phoenix Open.