“Just cook it right there in front of you” - Beau Hossler, other PGA golfers are enjoying Japanese food at the 2023 Zozo Championship

PGA Tour golfers seem to love Japanese cuisine. As the 2023 Zozo Championship continues at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, golfers including Beau Hossler and Collin Morikawa have come out to praise the food being served to them.

Hossler, who led the event after round 2, was excited that the Japanese cooked food ‘right there in front’ of the customers. The player, who admitted to be on a feasting run in Chiba, even listed out the dishes he had and plans to have in the coming days. The 28-year-old American lauded authentic sushi and even explained its speciality in detail.

Commenting on his culinary experience in Japan this week, Beau Hossler said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“We went to sushi the first night in Narita, it was incredible. The pieces of fish, they don't skimp over here, you're getting like three full bites on a nigiri piece. Then last night we did like a Japanese barbecue, had some wagyu, sirloin, et cetera. That was incredible.

(They) just cook it right there in front of you. Want to try some ramen maybe tonight. But even player dining here, I don't know what it is, the rice here is just different, it's way better. I've been putting scrambled eggs on top of rice. It's been great.”

Hossler also brought attention to the “awesome” hospitality the Zozo Championship players receive in the country. He said that the team looked after every player.

Collin Morikawa on his sushi date in Japan

Collin Morikawa, a self-claimed foodie with the Asian country's heritage, also lauded the food scene in Chiba. The American golfer made sure to visit a world-renowned sushi restaurant, Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo with his wife, in the run-up to the tournament.

He said:

“Man, I almost don't want to have sushi again because it was that special. Chef Jiro was actually making the sushi for us, which made it even that much more special. It is a short period of time; you have about 30 minutes to eat the food.

Man, I don't know how to explain it other than it just being an incredible experience and an honor to be there sitting in front of him and witnessing just talent, right? It's artwork.”

Min Woo Lee and Xander Schauffele were among the golfers who were in high praise of Japanese food. Lee named sashimi, steak and rice as his favorite, all the while praising the general food culture of the country.

Japan’s love for food is famous around the world. It is noteworthy that epic meals have always been part of the Zozo Championship ever since its started in 2019.