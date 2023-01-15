"JUST DID IT!” - LPGA star Nelly Korda signs apparel deal with Nike

Nelly Korda has cemented her name in the golf world. She is unarguably one of the world's most successful and artistic golfers, with Max Homa and Kevin Kisner dubbing her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour.

Korda is known for her perfect shots on the greens. She has received accolades from both the LPGA and the PGA Tour. The World No. 2 has updated her brand and will soon be seen donning Nike clothing.

Nelly Korda posted a picture of herself dressed in Nike clothes with a caption expressing her joy. She wrote:

"JUST DID IT! Super excited to join the Swoosh fam!"

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods and the current World No. 1, Rory McIlroy, are also brand ambassadors for Nike. Although the deal's details remain unclear, she probably signed a clothing deal with the company, as the picture posted showed her wearing a Nike hoodie.

Korda's name on the Titleist website has been removed, and she will be promoting Nike's stuff from now on. Nike recently signed a deal with emerging Korean star Tom Kim to endorse their products as well.

"Welcome to the fam" - Nike reacts to Nelly Korda's post

T022 wasn't much in favor of Nelly Korda. She started the year surpassing Stacy Lewis as the longest American to hold the top position in the women's rankings.

Korda was ranked No. 1 worldwide for 26 consecutive weeks, while Lewis had 25. However, after finishing 20th at the Gainbridge LPGA in January at the Boca Rio tournament, Korda lost her position to Ko Jin Young.

In March 2022, she suffered a blood clot and withdrew from the Chevron Championship. The injury forced her to stay away from the course until November when she returned to play at the Pelican Women's Championship and won the trophy.

Nelly Korda regained her number-one position before losing it again to Lydia Ko towards the end of the year. However, her hard work and brilliant performance earned her a deal with Nike.

As the former World No. 1 shared the good news on her Instagram page, it did not take long for the sports fraternity to jump into her comment section and congratulate her. LPGA star Michelle Wie West wrote:

"Yay! Welcome to the swoosh fam!."

Her sister, Jessica Korda, wrote:

"When the saying it just do it so you went and did it."

While Nike commented:

"Welcome to the fam."

Besides her friends, her fans also congratulated her on her success. They wrote:

"That Swoosh bag hits different."

"Can’t wait to see you play next week!"

"I guess meeting Tiger really paid off."

"Wow can't wait to see how you perform 2023 season. Bring it on."

The LPGA Tour commented with a smiling face with hearts emoji on Nelly Korda's post.

Korda has been playing remarkably well in her career lately. She played in the QBE Shootout and the PNC Championship alongside her father, former Czech professional tennis player Petr Korda. Her older sister, Jessica Korda, is also into golf. In 2021, Nelly Korda was named in Forbes's '30 under 30.'

