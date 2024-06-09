"Just got a couple of bad breaks"- Scottie Scheffler holds on to lead at Memorial Tournament despite triple bogey fiasco

Despite making a triple bogey during the third round, Scottie Scheffler was able to increase his lead at the Memorial Tournament after the day's play.

On Saturday, June 8, Scheffler entered the third round with a three-stroke lead over Viktor Hovland and Adam Hadwin. He started the round with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. He bogeyed the first hole but recovered with a birdie on the next. However, he hit the ball out of bounds on the ninth, which led to a triple bogey.

The triple bogey affected all his previous hard work, as he was now 1-over par after the front nine. However, on the back nine, he sank three birdies to get back in the game before bogeying the eighteenth. He ended the day just under par, with a four-stroke lead after 54 holes.

During the post-round interview, the World No. 1 golfer reflected on his round.

"I played good," he said as per ASAP Sports. " Obviously I wish I could have 18 back, but overall I think I played pretty solid, just got a couple bad breaks and it's going to happen around this golf course."

"The golf course is really challenging. You're not going to -- you're not always going to get good breaks, you're not always going to get good lies, so yeah I feel like I played solid today," he added.

Scottie Scheffler is now in a strong position to win his fifth title this season. For the uninitiated, he has registered wins at the Players Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Masters Tournament, and RBC Heritage this season.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday, June 9 at 1:35 pm ET. He and Collin Morikawa will be the last pair to tee off their round on Sunday.

Here's a look at the complete tee time details for the Sunday round of the Memorial Tournament:

9:10 am - Emiliano Grillo, Jackson Koivun

9:20 am - Tom Kim, Cameron Young

9:30 am - Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge

9:40 am - Justin Thomas, Cam Davis

9:50 am - Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges

10 am - Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

10:10 am - Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar

10:25 am - Alex Noren, Andrew Putnam

10:35 am - Eric Cole, Billy Horschel

10:45 am - Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati

10:55 am - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

11:05 am - Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley

11:15 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama

11:30 am - Ben An, Will Zalatoris

11:40 am - Brian Harman, Sam Burns

11:50 am - Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day

12 pm - J.T. Poston, Seamus Power

12:10 pm - Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

12:20 pm - Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood

12:30 pm - Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

12:45 pm - Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:55 pm - Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:05 pm - Victor Perez, Sahith Theegala

1:15 pm - Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg

1:25 pm - Sepp Straka, Adam Hadwin

1:35 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

