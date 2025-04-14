“Just as much his”: Rory McIlroy gets candid about winning the Masters with Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy finally achieved a career grand slam, and his longtime caddie, Harry Diamond, was by his side during the iconic victory. In a post-round interview, the 2025 Masters champion expressed gratitude to Diamond, saying the victory belonged to both.

McIlroy started playing professional golf in 2007 and has won 44 events since then. He won the U.S. Open in 2011 and the Open Championship in 2014. He has also won the PGA Championship twice— in 2012 and 2014.

On April 13, the Northern Irish golfer emerged victorious in the 2025 Masters Tournament after a playoff against Justin Rose. When speaking to the press about his victory, he didn’t leave his caddie out. The World No. 2 began to tear up while saying:

“We’ve had so many good times together. He’s [Harry Diamond] like a big brother to me the whole way through my life. To be able to share this with him after all the close calls that we’ve had, all the crap that he’s had to take from people that don’t know anything about the game, yeah this one is just as much his as it is mine.”

According to the Caddie Network, Diamond has been working with Rory McIlroy since 2017. The two were childhood friends who grew up together in Northern Ireland, and Diamond even served as McIlroy’s best man during his wedding in 2017.

In addition to being a caddie, Diamond also has experience playing golf competitively. He had an impressive amateur golf career and won the 2012 West of Ireland Championship, which gave him a spot in the Irish Open.

“I was nervous”: Rory McIlroy admits to being anxious at the 2025 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy’s Masters Tournament victory did not come easy. The 19-time European Tour winner suffered a nightmare double bogey on the first hole of the final round. However, he quickly bounced back and regained the lead.

After claiming the title, Rory McIlroy told the media:

“You know, there were points in my career where I didn’t know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn’t make it easy today. I certainly didn’t make it easy. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I’ve ever had on the golf course.” (Via ASAP Sports)

The 2025 Masters champion admitted that his opening double bogey surprisingly calmed his nerves and allowed him to focus more on the game. He added that making the shot reminded him of Jon Rahm, who also made a double bogey in his opening round in the 2023 Masters but went ahead to win.

Rory McIlroy further revealed that although it was a rollercoaster day, he kept a positive mindset throughout and is proud of how he bounced back from all the setbacks.

