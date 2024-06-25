“Just shave the head”: Fans react to Tiger Woods’ current hairstyle after being spotted at Stanford University

Tiger Woods has had a few different looks during his time as a professional golfer. As he's aged, Woods has had to change looks and adapt to a new set of physical features. That is what fans are now begging him to do after seeing him in a photo at Stanford University.

Woods was photographed with college golfer Ratchanon Chantananuwat. It was shared on his personal Instagram account, but the photo, since it contained one of the most iconic athletes of all time, went viral everywhere.

X user "TWlegion" shared the Instagram photo on their X handle, garnering reactions from fans online.

"Tiger at Stanford yesterday. Photo posted by Ratchanon Chantananuwat."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Woods is 48 and will turn 49 at the end of this year and has a receding hairline. As a result, some fans were calling for him to accept the new reality and shave his head.

"Just shave the head tiger!" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Tiger. Shave it, my guy," one pleaded.

"The hair bro, it’s over just let it go," another added.

"Tiger my brother just shave it off please," another asked of Woods.

"Just buzz it," another added.

Recently, Tiger Woods did change up his look at the PGA Championship, but that only involved growing back a goatee that he once sported.

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Tiger Woods wanted to play monthly and expressly stated that that included all Major tournaments. After withdrawing from the 2023 Masters and missing the rest of the tournament schedule that year, he's played in all three so far in 2024.

The golfer has not played since the US Open a couple of weeks ago and is unlikely to suit up again before the Open Championship next month. He is reportedly going to play, and it will likely be the final event of the season for Woods.

Tiger Woods has one more tournament left

After the US Open, where he missed the cut, Woods said (via the Independent):

“I’ve only got one more tournament this season. I don’t think even if I win the British Open I’ll be in the [FedEx Cup] play-offs. Just one more event and then I’ll come back whenever I come back.”

Tiger Woods does not qualify for any other events this year. He was recently granted a lifetime exemption for his achievements in all Signature Events on the PGA Tour, but the last Signature Event, the Travelers Championship, took place last weekend.

Thus, the only event on the schedule for Woods now is the British Open. After that, he will likely play unofficial events later in the calendar year such as the Hero World Challenge or PNC Championship. Fans who may be hoping for a new look will have just one more chance to watch him during the season.