“Just want someone to carry the bag” – KPMG Women's PGA Championship contender Celine Borge hires 11th caddie this season

Celine Borge has once again changed her caddie this season, this time just ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2023. The LPGA Tour rookie has hired Corey Birch, her 11th caddie this season, for the second major of this season.

During the first round at Baltusrol Golf Club, it seemed the change worked for the Norwegian, as she finished T6 after posting a 69 in her first round.

"Yeah, I got him from the club, so it's been very nice," Borges said after the first round. "Really just want someone to carry the bag, and he's been good at that."

Usually, the relationship between the caddie and the player is such that one doesn't see such frequent changes, and that too within one season. However, in Borge's case, she is having a tough time adjusting to having a caddie.

It is understandable given this is Borge's first year on the senior tour and she isn't used to having someone carry the bag during the game. Last season, she played on the Epson Tour without any caddies. She has yet to sign a long-term partnership with any caddie, as she has always hired someone locally to carry her bag this season.

The 24-year-old golfer didn't use much of Birch's experience of the course. Notably, Birch is a local guy and has worked at the Baltusrol for over a decade.

She said:

"I didn't use him on the greens."

When will Celine Borge resume playing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2023?

Celine Borge during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round One

Celine Borge is grouped alongside Chella Choi and Emma Talle for the first two rounds of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023. The trio will resume playing at 2:06 pm on Friday, June 23, at Baltusrol Golf Club.

After the first round, Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa took the lead as she carded a 5-under 66 on Thursday at Baltusrol. Pace, who has won once on the LPGA Tour, made five birdies on Day 1. She said she tried to keep the game simple and didn't try too much.

She said:

"We kept it pretty simple. Most of the greens we went for the middle, didn't really attack too many pins. Yeah, like I said, the putter worked, which was awesome. Hit my driver pretty straight, as well."

Brooke Henderson, Ruoning Yin, and Xiyi Lin were tied for second at 67. Wichanee Meechair was placed fifth after shooting 68. Leona Maguire, Ayaka Furue, Yuka Saso, Jenny Shin, Celine Borge, and Esther Henseleit were jointly placed sixth after posting 69.

Rose Zhang, who made her professional debut earlier this month, shot 70 in the opening round. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu, and Minjee Lee opened poorly with 72. Notably, Vu and Young Ko are the only two players to have won more than one title this season.

Defending champion In Gee Chun carded a 3-over 74, while World No. 2 Nelly Korda shot a 5-over 76.

