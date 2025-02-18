Justin Rose calls for a ‘rule change’ in TGL - “If you hole it in the overtime, it's a walk-off”

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL played its first special a triple-header on Monday. One of the contests saw Justin Thomas’ Atlanta Drive Golf Club take down the undefeated Los Angeles Golf Club in a heated match. Notably, the Los Angeles side was leading 5-2 before Thomas send the contest to overtime.

As per the simulator league rules, all six competitors chip off of the green during the overtime with golfers finishing closest to the pin grabbing three points. Interestingly, the losing LA side’s Tommy Fleetwood holed out once during the match up and won a point. Despite this, Atlanta won two of the three challenges and clinched victory in the match 6-5.

Following this, several fans called for a ‘rule change’ demanding a ‘sudden death’ when a player holes out during overtime. Notably, Justin Rose also voiced similar opinion after Fleetwood opened up about the hole out. The Englishman stated that a hole out it in the overtime should result in a win.

Speaking about the chip in overtime on Monday, Tommy Fleetwood said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I had no idea where that was going to finish up. So it was nice to see. I think with about two seconds to go I knew it was going to be closer, so that was the good part of it, and then going in it was just a bonus… But it goes back to it. I think we should be very grateful that we were in that situation today and had those experiences moving forward.”

Rose, sitting beside Fleetwood, said:

“Maybe rule change, if you hole it in the overtime, it's a walk-off. Win the whole thing.”

Interestingly, Fleetwood hilariously dismissed it by stating it will be another “going against us.”

Former PGA Tour winner repeats Rose’s TGL ‘rule change’ call

Smylie Kaufman seemingly agreed with Justin Rose’s take on the controversial hole out during TGL's week six match. The 015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open winner took to social media to drop what he called a “hot take” and stated that a hole out in overtime should “should be game over.” He made the comment while sharing TGL’s video of Fleetwood’s chip shot.

Smylie Kaufman wrote on X:

“Ok hot take… the closest to the pin sudden death format if you were to hole it out (like Tommy did) that should be game over.”

It is pertinent to note that the tech-infused TGL has been tweaking existing golf rules and introducing new ones since its inception. For the unversed, the league has already introduced real-life sand traps, rough and greens that spin and even the ‘hammer’ rule to make the contest engaging. It’ll be interesting to see how Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy look at and deal with the Fleetwood incident.

