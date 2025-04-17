Justin Rose clears the air about "mystery woman" hugging Rory McIlroy at the Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy was recently surrounded by controversy during the Masters 2025 at Augusta National after he had a heartfelt moment with a woman who sparked curiosity among viewers. The woman was seen embracing McIlroy after his victory and was later identified to be Kate Rose, wife of fellow golfer Justin Rose.

In a post-match press conference, Rose talked about the attention surrounding the gesture and said:

"No, not really. The "mystery woman." There was some article somewhere like who's the mystery woman that was hugging Rory. It turned out to be Kate. That was pretty funny."

"Listen, I think in the moment you realize what it means to everybody involved. You realize what it means to other families, what they must be feeling. Yeah, you kind of -- you're a part of the moment. You're a part of the story. You're a part of all of the energy that's going on in that moment. I think that's what happens. You embrace that connection that you have with everybody and all that's going on in the moment," he added.

He also mentioned that he did not know what his wife said to McIlroy and concluded:

"No, I don't know what she said to him. No, I don't think that was discussion-worthy or anything, to be honest."

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose delivered a chaotic finish at the 2025 Masters with both tied at 11-under after regulation. Rose came up with a 6-under 66, draining six birdies in his last eight holes, with a clutch 20-footer on the 18th hole. On the other hand, McIlroy had a shaky 1-over 73, with a key birdie on 17, followed by a bogey on the last hole, resulting in a playoff.

On the first extra hole, McIlroy struck a four-footer and converted the birdie after Justin Rose missed his chance, securing his first Green Jacket and completing his career grand slam. Conversely, Rose was heartbroken after his loss to McIlroy.

Justin Rose reflects on heartbreaking Masters playoff loss

Justin Rose reacts to his putt on the 18th green in a playoff during the final round of the Masters Tournament - Source: Imagn

Justin Rose's pursuit of a green jacket ended at the 2025 Masters. After an intense final day at Augusta National on Sunday, April 13, Rose found himself in a playoff against Rory McIlroy. After his loss on the first extra hole, Rose penned a message on X, speaking his heart out.

"I gave it everything... Congratulations @McIlroyRory on winning the @TheMasters and completing the grand slam... Very cool sharing the green with you in that moment... Thank you Team 🌹as always, for all the support during the week... We go again👊," he wrote.

Here's a look at Justin Rose's performance at Augusta over the years:

2003: T39 (297, +9)

2004: T22 (290, +2)

2007: T5 (292, +4)

2008: T36 (295, +7)

2009: T20 (286, -2)

2011: T11 (283, -5)

2012: T8 (284, -4)

2013: T25 (290, +2)

2014: T14 (289, +1)

2015: T2 (274, -14)

2016: T10 (289, +1)

2017: 2 (279, -9)

2018: T12 (282, -6)

2019: Missed cut

2020: T23 (283, -5)

2021: 7 (283, -5)

2022: Missed cut

2023: T16 (286, -2)

2024: Missed cut

2025: 2 (277, -11)

