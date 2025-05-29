Justin Rose gets candid on playing $156M-NBA icon at the Memorial Pro-Am

Justin Rose expressed his thoughts about playing with $156 million NBA icon Stephen Curry at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am. This Pro-Am match took place on Wednesday before the main tournament.

Rose played a round of golf with Curry and shared his experience on X, along with a video of the day. He wrote:

“Great being back @MemorialGolf Some good prep work these last few days… Fun nine hole Pro-Am with @StephenCurry30 today. 🏀 ⛳️ @PGATOUR.”

Rose last played at the PGA Championship and missed the cut line after two rounds. He also played at the Masters Tournament and finished in second place with 277 (-11). He had other top 10 finishes as well at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard to finish in T3 and T8 with 18-under and 5-under, respectively.

Justin Rose and others' tee times for the first round of the Memorial Tournament

Justin Rose will tee off with Daniel Berger at 8:20 am on the first hole. Next to them, Akshay Bhatia and Tony Finau will start at 8:30 am on the same hole. Joe Highsmith and Brandt Snedeker will be the first group to tee off at 7:50 am.

Nick Taylor and Jacob Bridgeman will play at 2 pm. Here's a list of tee times for the first round of the Memorial Tournament (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:50 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker

8:00 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Harris English

8:10 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun

8:20 a.m. – Justin Rose, Daniel Berger

8:30 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau

8:40 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy

8:50 a.m. – Alex Noren, Eric Cole

9:00 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin

9:15 a.m. – Cam Davis, Cameron Young

9:25 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:35 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman

9:45 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry

9:55 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala

10:05 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:15 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg

10:30 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

10:40 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid

10:50 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

11:00 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover

11:10 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy

11:20 a.m. – Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard

11:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

11:45 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im

11:55 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa

12:05 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners

12:15 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge

12:25 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

12:35 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood

12:45 p.m. – Brian Harman, Thomas Detry

1:00 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An

1:10 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

1:20 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

1:30 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

1:40 p.m. – Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

1:50 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

2:00 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman

