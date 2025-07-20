  • home icon
Justin Rose hails Open Championship experience as 'one for the books' with Claret Jug 'still loading'

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:58 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

After the final round of the 2025 Open Championship, Justin Rose penned an X post to sum up his experience at the Major. He shared two images of himself and looked ahead to the 2026 edition of the event.

Rose shared a photograph from 1998, when he stunned the golf world at Royal Birkdale with a dramatic chip-in on the 18th to finish tied for fourth as an amateur, earning the Silver Medal and instant global attention. 27 years later, he struck the same pose at the 2025 Open.

Rose captioned his post as:

"Another @TheOpen in the books! More amazing memories made in front of truly incredible crowds this week! Claret Jug still loading….. Roll on @royalbirkdale😉"
Justin Rose entered the final day of The Open at 5-under-par. He scored a 2-under 69 in Round 4, which brought his total score to 7-under 277. Rose opened the week with a steady 2-under 69. His round included two birdies. Rose followed that up with an even-par 71 on Friday.

Saturday’s Round 3 was Rose’s cleanest. He fired a 3-under 68, climbing up the leaderboard. On Sunday, the Brit posted a solid 2-under 69.

Rose started with a par on the 1st and found early rhythm with birdies on holes 2 and 3. After making the turn at 1-under 35, he added another birdie on the par-5 12th.

With that, let's look at Justin Rose's last performance at The Open Championship over the last five years.

Looking at Justin Rose’s Open Championship journey from 2021 to 2025

Justin Rose wrapped up his 2025 Open Championship with a T16 finish, carding a total score of 7-under-par. His final round on Sunday saw him shoot a solid 69. Compared to previous years, Rose’s performance this week at Royal Portrush was among his stronger showings at The Open.

In 2024, Rose had one of his best runs at the major, finishing T2 at 7-under-par. He started with a 69, followed by rounds of 68 and 73, then closed strong with a 67 that included five birdies. In 2023, Rose missed the cut after shooting back-to-back 74s, despite collecting a total of five birdies across both rounds.

In 2022, Rose didn’t get a chance to compete after withdrawing from the tournament. In 2021, Rose finished T46, ending the week at even par. He opened with a 67, followed by 70s in both the second and third rounds. His final round of 73 included four birdies. As for 2020, The Open was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

