Tommy Fleetwood poses hilarious question to Justin Rose as they visit Royal Portrush before The Open

Tommy Fleetwood was last seen in action at the Travelers Championship, where he faced a disappointing close call before finishing as a joint runner-up with Russell Henley. During his time off from the golf course ahead of the final Major, the English golfer was seen enjoying tennis at the prestigious tennis Grand Slam, Wimbledon Championships.

Post his break, Tommy Fleetwood headed to the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, where The Open Championship is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 20, for a round of golf. His compatriot Justin Rose also joined him at the golf club to get a first look at the course ahead of the Major.

Rose shared a picture of himself on his Instagram story which showed him seated on a bench at Royal Portrush with the sea behind him. Rose also attached a link of a YouTube video of his 'Open Prep' shared on the R&A channel. Tommy Fleetwood recreated Rose's picture and posted on his story, posing the question:

"How did I do @justinprose99?!"

Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood's Instagram stories - Source - @justinprose99 and @officialtommyfleetwood on Instagram

Justin Rose reposted Fleetwood's story and left a hilarious comment on the 34-year-old's imitation. He scored the picture out of 10 and wrote:

"7/10 @officialtommyfleetwood 😜"

Screenshot of Justin Rose's Instagram stories - Source - @justinprose99 on Instagram

The English duo will be teeing up at the Genesis Scottish Open happening at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 10 to 13 before the Major. Rose has previously won the event in 2014 after defeating Kristoffer Broberg by two strokes.

Tommy Fleetwood, on the other hand, will look to build on his strong performance from the Travelers Championship at the upcoming tournament. He finished in a six-way tie for 34th at the Scottish Open last year.

Tommy Fleetwood shares his takeaways from the 2025 Travelers Championship

Tommy Fleetwood spoke about ending up in second place at the Signature Event and what he learnt from the week. During his post-round press interview, Fleetwood expressed his emotional turmoil after the result and said that he would look to focus on the good parts once he calms down. He said:

"I said yesterday I haven't been in this position all year, so it's been awhile, felt like I did a lot of good things, but there was things that I definitely can do better, and I have to do better."

He went on to add:

"I obviously played great, I put myself in a great position, I was leading the tournament for 71 holes. I just want to make sure that I can put myself in this position as soon as possible again and try and correct what I did this time."

While Fleetwood has not won a PGA Tour event yet, he has seven titles on the European Tour to his name, one of which came last year at the Dubai Invitational.

