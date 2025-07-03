Tommy Fleetwood enjoys weekend at Wimbledon donned in silver suit amid PGA Tour break

PGA Tour star Tommy Fleetwood is currently on a short break from competing on the course. He was spotted at the prestigious Wimbledon Championship in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

On Wednesday, July 2, Fleetwood shared a picture of himself at Wimbledon on Instagram. He sported a stylish silver suit and grey tie while seated before a delicious-looking spread of pastries. He captioned the post,

“Always one of the best days of the year! Thank you for a very special time today @wimbledon and good luck to all the competitors.”

The seven-time European Tour winner was also accompanied by his wife, Clare Fleetwood, to the tennis game. Clare wore a stunning silver dress to match her husband’s suit, and the two were captured smiling as the game went on.

Tommy Fleetwood has had a packed schedule this year, with 14 PGA Tour starts so far. He was chasing his first win of the season and maiden PGA Tour title at the recently concluded Travelers Championship. However, he suffered a heartbreaking loss in the tournament and tied for second place after shooting a bogey on his final hole. Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley snagged the victory one stroke ahead of him.

Following the unfortunate loss, Fleetwood did not tee off in the 2025 Rocket Classic, which was held at Detroit Golf Club. Similarly, he will also be absent from the upcoming John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

“I’m upset, I’m angry”: Tommy Fleetwood speaks out after heartbreaking loss at the 2025 Travelers Championship

Following his final round at the 2025 Travelers Championship, Tommy Fleetwood was asked to share how he felt after losing, and he admitted that he wasn’t happy. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“I haven't been in this situation for a while. I think, you know, when it sort of calms down -- I'm upset now, I'm angry -- when it calms down, look at the things that I did well, look at the things that I can learn from.”

Fleetwood acknowledged the fact that the T2 finish has been his best this year. As such, being so close to winning brought up bittersweet feelings for him. He said that while he did a lot of things right during the tournament, he could still do better and is determined to learn from his mistakes.

The Southport-born golfer stated that while he would’ve loved to go and “sulk” somewhere following the loss, he didn’t think it was a good idea. Instead, his plan going forward is to play well enough to put himself in contention in future events and hopefully get another shot at winning.

Tommy Fleetwood has had five top-10 finishes and has made the cut in 13 tournaments this season. His first and only missed cut was at the US Open in Oakmont Country Club.

