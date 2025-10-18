  • home icon
Justin Rose hits the range with $70M English soccer legend in Munich

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 18, 2025 06:02 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Justin Rose (Image Source: Imagn)

After winning the Ryder Cup, Justin Rose enjoyed some downtime in Germany with his friends. He played golf with English soccer star John Terry and shared a glimpse of the outing on Instagram on Friday.

Rose is having a break away from the greens following his last outing in New York at Bethpage Black Course, where the European team retained their title. He shared a picture of his Friday outing with his friends on Instagram, posing outside a jet.

"Munich bound... some golf and watching the great," he wrote.
Rose shared a few more stories on his social media handle of his outing with Terry, who has a net worth of $70 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

In another story, he shared a picture from the golf course in Munich.

Justin Rose has been enjoying a much-needed break after his incredible PGA Tour season. He won the FedEx St. Jude Championship and was runner-up at the Masters.

Justin Rose attends a charity event with Niall Horan

Earlier this week, Justin Rose attended the fifth edition of the Horan and Rose event at the Fairmount Windsor Park. He was joined by his wife Kate and former One Direction member Niall Horan, along with others.

The English golfer shared a few pictures of their outing on their Instagram account along with a caption in which they expressed gratitude to the people attending the event and revealed that they raised around £1.4 million for the charity.

Rose shared a picture with Horan in the first slide of the post, followed by a picture with his wife, Kate, in the second slide.

"A very special Friday night at the 5th Horan and Rose event at @fairmontwp with @niallhoran Thank you to everyone who supported the event & @mcguinness.paddy, @hennizuel & the incredibly talented @jessiej. We raised over £1.4 million for @cr_uk & @kateandjustinrosefoundation and many other great causes. The total includes match funding of £438k from the Lovat Barclay Family Fund," he wrote.
Meanwhile, on the greens, Justin Rose started his campaign on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open but missed the cut. In the next event, he recorded a finish in the top 10. He settled in T3 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

However, he again missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational but bounced back with a T8 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Some of his notable finishes on the PGA Tour are solo sixth at the Genesis Scottish Open, and then he won the FedEx St. Jude Championship and settled in T21 at the Tour Championship. On the DP World Tour, he only played at the BMW PGA Championship and tied for 61st place.

Edited by Ankita Yadav
