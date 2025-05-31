Justin Rose lauds $70M-worth LIV Golfer while recalling consistent players

English golfer Justin Rose lauded LIV golfer Sergio Garcia while talking about the players' consistency in the sport. He has been playing at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, and after two rounds, he is tied for 12th place.
In the post-round press conference of the tournament on Friday, May 30, Rose was asked about the consistent players who inspired him. He talked about Steve Stricker and some players from other sports, including Novak Djokovic and Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, who has a net worth of $70 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).
Speaking of Garcia, Rose said, via ASAP Sports:
"I think Sergio still plays good golf. Obviously, not seeing as much of him anymore to really kind of go head-to-head. But, yeah, I think we're the three players that have kind of kept the form -- in terms of just being out on TOUR and competing and popping our names up on the leaderboard once in a while, we're probably the guys doing well at that."
Sergio Garcia started playing professionally in 1999 and has since won around 38 tournaments. He continues to perform even in his early mid-40s. Earlier this year, the former Masters winner won the Hong Kong event on the Saudi league and finished third in the Miami event.
Justin Rose started playing professionally just a year before Garcia did, in 1998. He has so far won 25 tournaments, including 11 on the PGA Tour.
This week at the Memorial Tournament, Rose played an opening round of 78. After a tough start, he bounced back and played the next round of 66 and jumped 50 spots on the leaderboard.
When will Justin Rose tee off on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament?
The third round of the PGA Tour signature event is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 31. Hideki Matsuyama will be starting the game at 10 a.m. ET, while Justin Rose will tee off in a group with Harris English at 1:48 p.m. ET.
Here are the tee times of the Saturday round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament (all times in ET):
- 10:00 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:05 a.m.: Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark
- 10:15 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
- 10:25 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas
- 10:36 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Michael Kim
- 10:47 a.m.: Alex Noren, Stephan Jaeger
- 10:58 a.m.: Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:09 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Thomas Detry
- 11:20 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Harry Higgs
- 11:31 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland
- 11:42 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka
- 11:58 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:09 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
- 12:20 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
- 12:31 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Ludvig Åberg
- 12:42 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Corey Conners
- 12:53 p.m.: Tony Finau, Bud Cauley
- 1:04 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 1:15 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:26 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:37 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ryan Gerard
- 1:48 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Rose
- 2:04 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Jacob Bridgeman
- 2:15 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Ryan Fox
- 2:26 p.m.: Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele
- 2:37 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge
- 2:48 p.m.: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
- 2:59 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler
- 3:10 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Ben Griffin