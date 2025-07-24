Justin Rose lauds Lottie Woad after she hits a "dozen shots better than" the 1x Major winner

Justin Rose may be sitting out this week's 3M Open, but he’s still keeping a close eye on the golf world, this time, on the LPGA Tour. The 2013 U.S. Open champion was particularly impressed by rising star Lottie Woad, who made an impressive start at the 2025 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.Lottie Woad, who recently turned professional, teed off in a high-profile group alongside Nelly Korda and Charley Hull in the opening round. Despite the challenge, she edged past both, carding a 5-under 67 with six birdies and one bogey. Her performance placed her in a tie for second after 18 holes.The stellar round didn’t go unnoticed by Rose, who reshared the Ladies European Tour's post on X and wrote,&quot; @LottieWoad Dozen shots better than my first round as a pro!!!&quot;Rose turned professional in 1998 and has since earned 11 PGA Tour titles, including a major win at the U.S. Open. In 2025, he has made 15 starts with one runner-up finish at the Masters, four top-10s, and five top-25s. He most recently finished T16 at The Open Championship and currently sits 20th in the Official World Golf Ranking.How has Lottie Woad performed so far?Lottie Woad is currently in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour. The 21-year-old turned pro in 2025 and has competed in three LPGA events so far. She is currently ranked 62nd in the Rolex Rankings.She made her debut at the 2025 Chevron Championship, where she missed the cut after finishing 4-over-par. In May, she played the U.S. Women’s Open, securing a T31 finish at 5-over-par. Most recently, Lottie Woad impressed at the Amundi Evian Championship, finishing T3 with a score of 13-under-par.Before turning pro, Lottie Woad had a strong amateur career. She won the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour as an amateur and became the first European to win the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.Now playing in her first ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open as a professional, Lottie Woad made a strong start in the opening round.Here is her hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 1:Front Nine (OUT – 33):Hole 1 (Par 4): ParHole 2 (Par 4): BirdieHole 3 (Par 5): ParHole 4 (Par 3): ParHole 5 (Par 5): BirdieHole 6 (Par 3): ParHole 7 (Par 4): BirdieHole 8 (Par 4): ParHole 9 (Par 4): ParBack Nine (IN – 34):Hole 10 (Par 4): BirdieHole 11 (Par 3): BirdieHole 12 (Par 4): ParHole 13 (Par 4): ParHole 14 (Par 5): BirdieHole 15 (Par 3): ParHole 16 (Par 4): ParHole 17 (Par 4): BogeyHole 18 (Par 5): ParTotal: 67 (-5)