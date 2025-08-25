Justin Rose makes his feelings known on Tommy Fleetwood sealing his first PGA Tour victory

Justin Rose shared his delight after Tommy Fleetwood’s long-awaited first victory on the PGA Tour. The Englishman hailed his compatriot after he finally broke his duck at the Tour Championship.Fleetwood captured his first PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The win ended years of close calls for the Englishman, who had often been in contention but was unable to close out a victory until now.Rose, 45, later shared a picture of himself in position near the green on social media, making it clear how much the moment meant to him. He wrote in the caption:“This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @TommyFleetwood1 for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs, and there is no more deserving champ. 🏆” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Tommy Fleetwood drained his final putt on the 18th green to secure the title, Rose, a longtime friend, was right there near the green. Standing just off to the side, Rose and recorded the moment as Fleetwood sealed the win.The scene, including Rose filming the closing moments, was picked up by the tournament’s broadcast. This gave fans a look at the personal side of a landmark victory for Fleetwood.The post highlighted the respect and friendship between the two players, with Rose openly celebrating Fleetwood’s breakthrough after years of strong performances on the PGA Tour without a win.Tommy Fleetwood expresses his emotions after Tour Championship winTommy Fleetwood began his professional career in 2010. Despite coming close on several occasions, he had fallen short time and again in search of his maiden PGA Tour victory.After finally getting his win, Tommy Fleetwood joked with NBC’s Dan Hicks during the trophy ceremony, saying:“I’ve been a PGA Tour winner for a long time. It’s just always been in my mind.”Speaking to reporters afterwards during a press conference, Fleetwood reflected on what the achievement, so many years in the making, truly meant to him.“I think it’s easy for anybody to say that they are resilient, that they bounce back, that they fight. It’s different when you actually have to prove it. There are different types of mental strength.”Tommy Fleetwood explained that his journey required a different kind of mental strength. He said he had to stay resilient, continually putting himself back in contention despite the setbacks and the doubts that would inevitably arise.Fleetwood further shared that it was important to focus on thinking the right thoughts, speaking positively to himself and projecting that same mindset outward. He expressed his satisfaction in proving that if someone keeps doing the right things and perseveres through challenges, success can eventually follow.