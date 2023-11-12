Justin Rose reflects on playing in “special” Nedbank Golf Challenge tournament 

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge was a special one for Justin Rose, who ultimately finished 51st on the leaderboard. Despite a score of four over par, it was a memorable tournament for the golfer. The tournament is also the penultimate event on the DP World Tour.
Held at the Gary Player Golf Course, the event saw all the players fly out to Sun City, South Africa. This was a special moment for Justin Rose, who was born in the South African city of Johannesburg. He even won his first-ever pro tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Championship, in his motherland.
The country holds a special place in Justin Rose's heart, as evidenced by his latest X (formerly Twitter) post where he wrote:
"So great to be back in South Africa and play @AfricasMajor. Special tournament in a special country. Thx for the support!"
Ultimately, it was Max Homa who lifted the trophy at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Nicolai Hojgaard finished four strokes back, and Thorbjorn Olesen finished in sole third place.
Final leaderboard of 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge
Following is the final leaderboard of the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge:
- 1 Max Homa
- 2 Nicolai Højgaard
- 3 Thorbjørn Olesen
- 4 Justin Thomas
- 5 Dan Bradbury
- 6 Rasmus Højgaard, Hennie Du Plessis, Sebastian Söderberg
- 9 Ryo Hisatsune
- 10 Aaron Rai, Alexander Björk
- 12 Jorge Campillo, Jordan Smith, Tommy Fleetwood
- 15 Matthieu Pavon, Adrian Meronk, Vincent Norrman, Yannik Paul, Matt Wallace
- 20 Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Marcel Siem, Julien Guerrier
- 24 Simon Forsström, Thriston Lawrence
- 26 Sami Välimäki, Marcus Armitage, Matthew Baldwin, Jens Dantorp, Matthew Southgate
- 31 Jeff Winther, Nathan Kimsey
- 33Victor Perez, Tom McKibbin, Daniel Hillier, Adrian Otaegui
- 37 Richie Ramsay
- 38 Maximilian Kieffer
- 39 Jason Scrivener, Joost Luiten, Grant Forrest, Matthew Jordan
- 43 Nick Bachem, Richard Mansell, Connor Syme, Julien Brun, Branden Grace, Pablo Larrazábal, Louis De Jager, Nacho Elvira
- 51 Justin Rose, Ryan Fox, Antoine Rozner, Todd Clements
- 55 Calum Hill, Marcus Helligkilde, Zander Lombard
- 58 Robert Macintyre
- 59 Shubhankar Sharma
- 60 Francesco Molinari, Callum Shinkwin
- 62 Romain Langasque, Ockie Strydom
- 64 Daniel Brown
- 65 Dale Whitnell
- 66 Hurly Long.
The ultimate tournament on the DP World Tour will be the DP World Tour Championship, scheduled to be held from November 16 to 19.