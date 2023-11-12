Justin Rose reflects on playing in “special” Nedbank Golf Challenge tournament 

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge was a special one for Justin Rose, who ultimately finished 51st on the leaderboard. Despite a score of four over par, it was a memorable tournament for the golfer. The tournament is also the penultimate event on the DP World Tour.

Held at the Gary Player Golf Course, the event saw all the players fly out to Sun City, South Africa. This was a special moment for Justin Rose, who was born in the South African city of Johannesburg. He even won his first-ever pro tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Championship, in his motherland.

The country holds a special place in Justin Rose's heart, as evidenced by his latest X (formerly Twitter) post where he wrote:

"So great to be back in South Africa and play @AfricasMajor. Special tournament in a special country. Thx for the support!"

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, it was Max Homa who lifted the trophy at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Nicolai Hojgaard finished four strokes back, and Thorbjorn Olesen finished in sole third place.

Final leaderboard of 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Following is the final leaderboard of the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge:

1 Max Homa

2 Nicolai Højgaard

3 Thorbjørn Olesen

4 Justin Thomas

5 Dan Bradbury

6 Rasmus Højgaard, Hennie Du Plessis, Sebastian Söderberg

9 Ryo Hisatsune

10 Aaron Rai, Alexander Björk

12 Jorge Campillo, Jordan Smith, Tommy Fleetwood

15 Matthieu Pavon, Adrian Meronk, Vincent Norrman, Yannik Paul, Matt Wallace

20 Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Marcel Siem, Julien Guerrier

24 Simon Forsström, Thriston Lawrence

26 Sami Välimäki, Marcus Armitage, Matthew Baldwin, Jens Dantorp, Matthew Southgate

31 Jeff Winther, Nathan Kimsey

33Victor Perez, Tom McKibbin, Daniel Hillier, Adrian Otaegui

37 Richie Ramsay

38 Maximilian Kieffer

39 Jason Scrivener, Joost Luiten, Grant Forrest, Matthew Jordan

43 Nick Bachem, Richard Mansell, Connor Syme, Julien Brun, Branden Grace, Pablo Larrazábal, Louis De Jager, Nacho Elvira

51 Justin Rose, Ryan Fox, Antoine Rozner, Todd Clements

55 Calum Hill, Marcus Helligkilde, Zander Lombard

58 Robert Macintyre

59 Shubhankar Sharma

60 Francesco Molinari, Callum Shinkwin

62 Romain Langasque, Ockie Strydom

64 Daniel Brown

65 Dale Whitnell

66 Hurly Long.

The ultimate tournament on the DP World Tour will be the DP World Tour Championship, scheduled to be held from November 16 to 19.