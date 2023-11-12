2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge: Prize money payouts of $6,500,000 DP World Tour event explored

Max Homa won his first DP World Tour title in the recently concluded 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Golf Course. He defeated Nicolai Hojgaard by a margin of four strokes and earned a paycheck of €961,124.05 (approximately $1,029,892).

The solo second-ranked golfer Hojgaard won the €623,558.53 (approximately $668,174). Meanwhile, the third-ranked golfer Thorbjorn Olesen earned a paycheck of €357,256.84 ($715,982).

Exploring the prize money payout of the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

The DP World Tour event had a prize purse of €6,110,732 (approximately $6,500,000). The tournament was played at the Gary Player Golf Course from November 9 to 12.

Max Homa's brilliance won him his first-ever title on the European Tour and earned his biggest paycheck on the Tour.

Below are the prize money payouts of each golfer in the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge:

1 - Max Homa - €961,124.05

2 - Nicolai Hojgaard - €623,558.53

3 - Thorbjørn Olesen - €357,256.84

4 - Justin Thomas - €283,179.96

5 - Dan Bradbury - €240,046.59

6 - Hennie Du Plessis - €170,658.12

6 - Rasmus Højgaard - €170,658.12

6 - Sebastian Söderberg - €170,658.12

9 - Ryo Hisatsune - €127,524.75

10 - Alexander Björk - €108,771.11

10 - Aaron Rai - €108,771.11

12 - Jorge Campillo - €92,205.40

12 - Tommy Fleetwood - €92,205.40

12 - Jordan Smith - €92,205.40

15 - Adrian Meronk - €76,702.39

15 - Vincent Norrman - €76,702.39

15 - Yannik Paul - €76,702.39

15 - Matthieu Pavon - €76,702.39

15 - Matt Wallace - €76,702.39

20 - Sean Crocker - €65,637.74

20 - Ewen Ferguson - €65,637.74

20 - Julien Guerrier - €65,637.74

20 - Marcel Siem - €65,637.74

24 - Simon Forsström - €60,011.65

24 - Thriston Lawrence - €60,011.65

26 - Marcus Armitage - €53,822.95

26 - Matthew Baldwin - €53,822.95

26 - Jens Dantorp - €53,822.95

26 - Matthew Southgate - €53,822.95

26 - Sami Välimäki - €53,822.95

31 - Nathan Kimsey - €47,915.55

31 - Jeff Winther - €47,915.55

33 - Daniel Hillier - €42,852.07

33 - Tom McKibbin - €42,852.07

33 - Adrian Otaegui - €42,852.07

33 - Victor Perez - €42,852.07

37 - Richie Ramsay - €39,101.34

38 - Maximilian Kieffer - €37,882.35

39 - Grant Forrest - €35,069.31

39 - Matthew Jordan - €35,069.31

39 - Joost Luiten - €35,069.31

39 - Jason Scrivener - €35,069.31

43 - Nick Bachem - €28,318.00

43 - Julien Brun - €28,318.00

43 - Louis De Jager - €28,318.00

43 - Nacho Elvira - €28,318.00

43 - Branden Grace - €28,318.00

43 - Pablo Larrazábal - €28,318.00

43 - Richard Mansell - €28,318.00

43 - Connor Syme - €28,318.00

51 - Todd Clements - €21,566.69

51 - Ryan Fox - €21,566.69

51 - Justin Rose - €21,566.69

51 - Antoine Rozner - €21,566.69

55 - Marcus Helligkilde - €18,753.64

55 - Calum Hill - €18,753.64

55 - Zander Lombard - €18,753.64

58 - Robert Macintyre - €17,628.42

59 - Shubhankar Sharma - €17,065.81

60 - Francesco Molinari - €16,221.90

60 - Callum Shinkwin - €16,221.90

62 - Romain Langasque - €15,096.68

62 - Ockie Strydom - €15,096.68

64 - Daniel Brown - €14,252.77

65 - Dale Whitnell - €13,690.16

66 - Hurly Long - €13,221.32.

The DP World Tour will next move to Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course for the mega event, the DP World Tour Championship. It is scheduled to take place from November 16 to 19 and has a budget of €9,454,550.