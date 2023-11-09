2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge, a flagship event on the DP World Tour, is set to take place from November 9 to 12.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the renowned Gary Player Golf Course, this tournament boasts a staggering purse of €6,110,732. Last year's champion, Tommy Fleetwood, will return to defend his title, along with numerous other top golfers.

How to watch the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

You may watch the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge from the comfort of your home in the United States. This event's official broadcaster is Golf Channel, which ensures that fans can keep up with all of the action as it happens.

The live broadcast of the tournament's first three rounds will begin at 3:30 a.m. ET, while the final round of the competition will begin at 2:30 a.m. ET.

Streaming Options

Golf Channel is available on several streaming services for those who prefer to watch the event live. Users can access it through the following options:

Sling Orange - For $40 per month, Sling Orange gives you access to over 30 channels and allows you to stream on one device.

Hulu + Live TV - For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV includes 67 channels, the ability to stream on two devices, and Disney+ and ESPN+.

YouTube TV - YouTube TV offers a comprehensive package with over 85 channels, unlimited DVR, and the ability to create up to six accounts for $72.99 per month.

With these streaming options, you can watch the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge from the comfort of your own home.

Schedule of Tee Times and Broadcast

The first three rounds of tee times are set to begin at 9:00 a.m. local time. The action picks up a notch for the final round, with tee times set for 7:30 a.m. local time.