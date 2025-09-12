Justin Rose shares ‘productive day at the office’ after the BMW PGA Championship second round

Justin Rose described his second round at the BMW PGA Championship as a “productive day at the office” after moving into contention on Friday. He is currently tied for second at 11 under, just one shot behind Hideki Matsuyama, who tops the leaderboard.In a clip shared on Instagram on 13th September, Justin Rose was seen putting into action. On his first attempt, the ball landed near the hole, while his second try stopped just above it. He finally sank the ball on his third putt, completing the shot successfully. Watch the clip here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince making his BMW PGA Championship debut in 2001, Justin Rose has recorded five top-10 finishes, including a playoff loss to Anders Hansen in 2007. Rose, a former World No. 1, has achieved almost everything in golf, but a win at a venue that feels like home would mean a lot to him.Speaking about the BMW PGA Championship, Rose said,“I have always said it is a bucket list event for me. I can’t deny it, I can’t hide from it.”&quot;If you get into contention this week it becomes all about this week and this weekend will be all about this tournament. I have got a great weekend ahead of me,&quot; he added.Justin Rose is chasing his second professional win of the year after claiming the FedEx St. Jude Championship last month. Moving forward, he looks to maintain momentum as he prepares for Europe’s Ryder Cup defence at Bethpage Black.How did Justin Rose perform so far in the BMW PGA Championship?Justin Rose opened the BMW PGA Championship with a bogey-free 67, 5 under par, which included five birdies. He carried that momentum into Friday’s second round, making eight birdies, but also dropping shots on the 9th and 16th holes. He finished the day with a 66, 6 under par, moving to 11 under for the tournament.Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 2:Front Nine (Par 35 – Score 33)Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 2 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)Hole 3 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 4 (Par 5): 4 (par)Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 (par)Hole 6 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 9 (Par 4): 5 (bogey)Back Nine (Par 37 – Score 33)Hole 10 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 (par)Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 14 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 16 (Par 4): 5 (bogey)Hole 17 (Par 5): 4 (par)Hole 18 (Par 5): 4 (par)Total: 66 (-6)