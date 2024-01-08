Justin Rose successfully ends The Sentry 2024 tournament with a course record

Justin Rose has a reason for celebration at this year's inaugural signature event, despite not securing a top finish on the leaderboard. The English professional golfer concluded the final round on Sunday (January 7), with an impressive 12-under 61 score at The Sentry.

Rose, who was competing in this event after five years, matched the course record with a bogey-free round. He finished tied for 40th on the scoreboard alongside Andrew Putnam and Matt Wallace.

Justin Rose took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his joy about the same:

"Signing off @TheSentry with a course recorded tying 61!!! "🤟🏼

Additionally, during a post-event press conference, Rose took the opportunity to share how it is to have the course record at Kapalua. He said:

“Yeah, listen, this is a golf course that all the greats have come to, it's the Tournament of Champions, right, all the great players on the PGA TOUR come here. So, to have equal low score in history is quite something.”

Rose added:

“I had a 35, 40-footer on the last hole, which I did leave short, maybe I wish I would have known at the time. But 61 is a great round, something to build on now for the rest of the year.”

However, this wasn’t the first time that Rose was able to achieve this feat. The 43-year-old golfer, whose career-low round is 60, was able to tie a course record in one of the 2023 events as well.

Last year, in August, Justin Rose tied a 61-course record in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind. The 11-time PGA Tour winner was able to make a bogey-free third round in the event.

Notably, Rose was the fourth-ever golfer to achieve this milestone. Previously, Tom Lewis, Jay Delsing and Bob Estes had achieved this feat.

Justin Rose is reportedly planning to change his clothing sponsor

Justin Rose has been sporting apparel from the Bonobos Golf brand since 2019. Beyond merely wearing the brand's clothes, he also launched his own collection with the firm in 2021.

However, the 2013 U.S. Open Champion could be switching sponsors. A recent social media post by Rose after the second round of The Sentry has sparked speculation about a potential change in his clothing sponsor.

In the post, the golfer was spotted wearing a polo from the Peter Millar brand. Justin Rose took to X to share the same:

Nonetheless, as of now, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding this from either Justin Rose or any of the clothing brands involved.