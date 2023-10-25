English golfers Justin Rose and Charley Hull are set to join forces at the upcoming Grant Thornton Invitational that kicks off on December 8. It will be played until December 10 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Recently, the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour announced the star-studded field of the upcoming revived mixed event. The field for the mega event includes the likes of Ludvig Aberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Lexi Thompson, and Rickie Fowler, and Lydia Ko and Jason Day.

Exploring the field of the Grant Thornton Invitational

The upcoming mixed tour event announced Nelly Korda and Tony Finau and Jessica Korda and Rickie Fowler as the first two teams to play at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

However, the elder Korda was ruled out of the tournament because of her pregnancy and was replaced by Lexi Thompson.

One of the major centers of attraction is the all-English duo of Justin Rose and Charley Hull. They have both represented the European teams at the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup.

Below are the 16 teams for the Grant Thornton Invitational:

Nelly Korda and Tony Finau

Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler

Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen

Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners

Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala

Charley Hull and Justin Rose

Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy

Lydia Ko and Jason Day

Celine Boutier and Harris English

Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel

Mel Reid and Russell Henley

Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge

Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Aberg

Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ

Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor

Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover

How have Justin Rose and Charley Hull fared in 2023?

Both English golfers have done tremendously well this season on their respective tours. While Justin Rose recorded a win this season, Charley Hull missed out on converting multiple second-spot finishes to wins.

Rose played 20 tournaments on the PGA Tour this season. He missed the cut at only six tournaments. He has recorded 11 top-25 finishes this season, including five top-10 finishes. He also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links after defeating Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu by a margin of three strokes.

Justin Rose recorded a T9 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship and a T16 finish at the 2023 Masters Tournament. He was also part of the European Ryder Cup team and earned 1.5 points. He ended the tournament with a 1-1-1 record through the three matches.

On the other hand, Charley Hull played 16 tournaments this season. She made the cut in 11 of them. She recorded five top-10 finishes, including four runner-up finishes.

The 27-year-old finished runner-up in two out of five major tournaments she played this season. She was also part of the European Solheim Cup team. She returned with an overall record of 1-2-0 and earned one point for her team.