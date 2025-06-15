Justin Rose unleashes barrage of support for Adam Scott as fans rally behind the “guy in his forties” for US Open win

English golfer Justin Rose, who missed the cut at the 2025 U.S Open, got fans rooting for Adam Scott as he posed a question on social media about winner prediction.
Rose failed to make the cut at the U.S. Open this week for the third consecutive time. He faced an early exit at Oakmont after shooting a 14-over par. Though he only lost in the playoff at The Masters, Justin Rose has missed the cut in the two Major events since.
The Oakmont golf course got the top players struggling to hit low scores over the week and only two players, Sam Burns and Adam Scott, have maintained an under-par score (as of this writing). While Burns stands first, followed by Scott, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton stand third with a one-over score.
The 2013 champion continued to track the 2025 U.S Open despite his early exit and posed a question on X for his followers to predict the winner of the tournament. Rose wrote:
"Nothing like a Sunday @usopengolf the toughest test in golf… Thoughts on winner? 🏆"
The golf world rooted for Scott to win the U.S Open in the comments. The 44-year-old currently stands second with a one-under par score.
Here are a few reactions from fans who showed their support for the Australian golfer.
"Gotta go with the guy in his forties."
"Adam Scott probably has the best chance," one user commented.
"Hoping @AdamScott gets it," a fan wrote.
One fan explained why Scott gets their vote to win the Major title:
"I think Adam’s got this one. He’s playing as good as he has ever and no one else in contention has as much experience in these situations as him."
"Adam Scott to win by 1 shot," one fan predicted.
"Pulling for @AdamScott but any of these guys will make a great champion," one of them wrote.
Scott's best finish at the U.S Open was 10 years back in 2015 at Chambers Bay, where he was tied for fourth with two others.
How has Adam Scott performed so far at the 2025 US Open?
Adam Scott is making his 24th appearance at the U.S Open this week. He managed to keep himself in contention for the Major title from day one. The Australian carded an even-par score in the first round to stand at T11. In round two, he again shot an even-par 70 to rise into contention.
Scott rose to tied for second place at the end of the third round with a brilliant three-under par score. He will look to win his first U.S Open title this week, and raise his Major title count to two. He won the Masters tournament in 2013.