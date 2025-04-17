Justin Thomas achieved remarkable feat at the RBC Heritage 2025

Justin Thomas made history on Thursday in the opening round of the RBC Heritage at the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Thomas fired a 10-under-par 61 in the first round, tying the course record at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Thomas made 11 birdies and one bogey in his round, shooting a six-under-par 30 on the front nine and a four-under-par 31 on the back nine. The official X account of the PGA Tour posted a photo of Thomas with his scorecard on Thursday afternoon, commemorating his historic round.

"Fiery start in Harbour Town (fire emoji) @JustinThomas34 ties the course record with a 61 @RBC_Heritage!" the caption on the PGA Tour's X post read.

Justin Thomas has shown his ability to go low on a bevy of occasions. The 15-time PGA Tour winner is one of the few golfers to ever shoot a 59 on the PGA Tour, having done it at the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii.

With Thomas now in the clubhouse at Harbour Town as the solo leader, he aims to finish the weekend in Hilton Head with his first PGA Tour win since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas' game is heating up as the PGA Championship is set to return to site of his first major victory next month

Justin Thomas at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via Getty)

As the PGA Championship approaches, Justin Thomas' game is rounding into form. The two-time major winner will return to the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for next month's PGA Championship, which is where he won his first major championship in 2017.

At the 2017 PGA Championship, then played in August, Thomas fired a three-under-par 68 in the final round to capture his first major victory. Thomas won by a two shot margin over Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, and Francesco Molinari.

Thomas captured his second major title at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff.

Despite still being eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking, Thomas has not won a PGA Tour event since the 2022 PGA Championship. Though he has had two close calls in 2025 alone.

Justin Thomas has carded two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour thus far this year. He finished in solo second place at The American Express in California in January, two shots behind winner Sepp Straka. Thomas fired a six-under-par 66 in the final round.

Thomas also nearly won the Valspar Championship in Florida in March. He held the lead on the back nine on Sunday, but made bogeys down the stretch to finish in solo second place, one shot behind winner Viktor Hovland.

Thomas aims to end his winless drought this weekend at Harbour Town after a record-tying opening round.

