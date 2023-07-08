Justin Thomas adds $3,100,000 to his bank account after selling his Florida home

The two-time PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas, has sold his Florida home for a whopping prize of $3,100,000. He listed his Jupiter Home four months ago to sell it.

The Florida home had a floor area of 5,545 square feet with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a spa, a pool, and a game room. However, the home was listed at $3.65 million, but the American golfer received a $550,000 price cut.

Justin Thomas must not be regretting this deal, as he bought the home for nearly half the price he sold it at. In 2016, he bought the house at a price of $1.48 million. Other key details of his Florida home are that it had a 1,100-square-foot garage, which was built in 2018. The home also has launch ramps for jet skis and kayaks.

Johnny DelPrete, who also happens to be a former professional golfer, held this listing with Douglas Elliman Realty. Morten and Elisabeth Wengler bought the house with Kathryn Lomax of Compass, a real estate agent.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Justin Thomas is upgrading houses in Florida.



He recently purchased a $14 million waterfront home in Jupiter (top), so he's now listing his previous Jupiter home for $3.65 million.



There are 80 golf courses within 20 miles of the house, and 30+ PGA members also live in Jupiter. Justin Thomas is upgrading houses in Florida.He recently purchased a $14 million waterfront home in Jupiter (top), so he's now listing his previous Jupiter home for $3.65 million.There are 80 golf courses within 20 miles of the house, and 30+ PGA members also live in Jupiter. https://t.co/nlSjZXRtU2

Soon after, Justin Thomas married Jillian Wisniewski on November 11, 2022. He bought another house in Jupiter, Florida. The reported price of the new home is $13.5 million.

Interestingly, 30 professional golfers, including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Phil Mickelson, live in the same locality of Jupiter, Florida. The major reason behind this is the suitable conditions in Palm Beach County. Golfers can practice there for the entire year.

There are over 1,250 golf courses in Florida, which is also the highest in the country. In fact, there are 160 golf courses in Palm Beach itself.

Analyzing Justin Thomas' performance in 2023

PGA Championship - Final Round

The 30-year-old golfer started his 2023 campaign with two tied 25th-ranked performances at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Farmers Insurance Open.

He followed it with a masterclass at the WM Pheonix Open, where he finished fourth on the leaderboard. However, he lost his touch again to finally miss the cut at the 2023 Masters. He missed a cut at Augusta National for the second time in his career.

Interestingly, Justin Thomas has missed the cut in all three majors this season already. After missing the cut at the US Open, he found his rhythm back at the Travelers Championship, only to lose it again in the Rocket Mortage Classic, where he did not manage to make the cut again.

In four of the 15 tournaments he played this year, Thomas missed the cut. He just had three top-10 performances.

Here are the leaderboard standings for Justin Thomas in 2023:

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed the Cut

Travelers Championship - T9

US Open - Missed the Cut

The Memorial Tournament - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - T65

Wells Fargo Championship - T14

RBC Heritage - T25

Masters Tournament - Missed the Cut

Valspar Championship - T10

THE PLAYERS Championship - T60

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T21

The Genesis Invitational - T20

WM Phoenix Open - 4

Farmers Insurance Open - T25

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T25

Justin Thomas will be seen playing at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in The Open Championship 2023, the fourth and final major of the season, starting July 20.

Poll : 0 votes